Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — Google's upcoming flagship smartphones — display specifications have surfaced online, well ahead of the launch of the handsets later this year. The smartphones are tipped to feature the same displays as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that debuted last year. The company teased its next generation handsets at the annual Google I/O developer conference earlier this month and revealed that they will be powered by an updated Tensor SoC, and will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

According to code in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the same Samsung displays as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. The display driver for the Pixel 7 which is codenamed Cheetah is tagged C10, while the driver for the Pixel 7 Pro codenamed Panther is tagged P10. Both files reveal the specifications of the upcoming handsets, according to the report.

Just like the Pixel 6, the upcoming Pixel 7 will sport a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as the code points to the use of Samsung's S6E3FC3 panel. While the specifications of the display remain the same, the display is tipped to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 — with height and width lowered by 2mm and 1mm, respectively.

Meanwhile the Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the same QHD+ (1,440x3,120) pixels display with a 120Hz refresh rate — the same as the Pixel 6 Pro that was launched in 2021, using the same Samsung S6E3HC3 panel, according to Google's driver code. Unlike the Pixel 7, the Pro model will offer the same screen size as its predecessor.

The drivers for the Pixel 7 Pro display also suggest that the high-end model could offer users the ability to display content in 1080p mode via a recently spotted setting on Android 13. While this will downgrade the viewing experience on the smartphone, it can help conserve battery — a feature offered on other smartphones with high-resolution displays. Meanwhile, Google is yet to officially reveal the complete specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, ahead of their expected debut later this year.