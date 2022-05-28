Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series

Google Pixel 7 Pro may allow users to display content at 1080p resolution.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2022 19:40 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will sport a redesigned rear camera module

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were teased at Google I/O 2022
  • The smartphones are expected to launch later this year
  • Google Pixel 7 series could feature the same display as its predecessor

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — Google's upcoming flagship smartphones — display specifications have surfaced online, well ahead of the launch of the handsets later this year. The smartphones are tipped to feature the same displays as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that debuted last year. The company teased its next generation handsets at the annual Google I/O developer conference earlier this month and revealed that they will be powered by an updated Tensor SoC, and will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

According to code in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the same Samsung displays as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. The display driver for the Pixel 7 which is codenamed Cheetah is tagged C10, while the driver for the Pixel 7 Pro codenamed Panther is tagged P10. Both files reveal the specifications of the upcoming handsets, according to the report.

Just like the Pixel 6, the upcoming Pixel 7 will sport a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as the code points to the use of Samsung's S6E3FC3 panel. While the specifications of the display remain the same, the display is tipped to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 — with height and width lowered by 2mm and 1mm, respectively.

Meanwhile the Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the same QHD+ (1,440x3,120) pixels display with a 120Hz refresh rate — the same as the Pixel 6 Pro that was launched in 2021, using the same Samsung S6E3HC3 panel, according to Google's driver code. Unlike the Pixel 7, the Pro model will offer the same screen size as its predecessor.

The drivers for the Pixel 7 Pro display also suggest that the high-end model could offer users the ability to display content in 1080p mode via a recently spotted setting on Android 13. While this will downgrade the viewing experience on the smartphone, it can help conserve battery — a feature offered on other smartphones with high-resolution displays. Meanwhile, Google is yet to officially reveal the complete specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, ahead of their expected debut later this year.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Specifications, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  3. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  5. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Redmi 11 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC to Launch in India in June: Report
  8. iQoo 10 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped to Debut in Q3 2022
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting
  3. Astronomers Locate “Super Earth” Exoplanet in the Habitable Zone of Its Host Star
  4. Why is Yawning Contagious, Study Says It Might Have Evolved to Increase Vigilance Within a Group
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report
  6. Redmi 11 5G India Launch in June, Specifications to Include Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  7. Water On Moon May Have Come From Ancient Volcanic Eruptions: Study
  8. IISc Says Team Has Developed Enhanced Data Encryption, Security Device
  9. Consumer Affairs Ministry Says Will Develop Framework to Protect Online Consumers From Fake Reviews
  10. Google, Big Tech Say New Cyber Security Rule to Make Doing Business in India Tougher
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.