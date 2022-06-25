Technology News
Google Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Feature Brighter Display Than Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro is reportedly codenamed ‘Cheetah’.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 June 2022 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to pack a second-generation Google Tensor SoC

  • Google Pixel 7 Pro may feature a Samsung S6E3HC4 panel
  • It is expected to have a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels
  • The Pixel 7 Pro could offer up to 1,200 nits of brightness

Google Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly not feature the same display panel used in its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro. Rumours suggest that the Pixel 7 Pro could be equipped with Samsung's new S6E3HC4 panel. This new panel is said to have the same 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution that is offered by the Samsung S6E3HC3 panel used in the Pixel 6 Pro. However, the recently surfaced Android 13 beta source code suggests that the new display will be brighter than its predecessor.

The alleged piece of code was spotted by tipster Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman), who explains that if the Pixel 7 Pro goes for the Samsung S6E3HC4 panel, then it could be brighter than Pixel 6 Pro's display in both normal and high brightness modes. The display of the rumoured Google smartphone is expected to go up to 600 nits in Manual mode; 100 nits higher than the 500 nits offered by its predecessor.

The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to reach 1,000 nits of brightness in Auto mode, which is more than the 800 nits offered by the Pixel 6 Pro. It should be noted that these parameters are for 100 percent Average Picture Level (APL) — all-white display. Under normal use displays usually have a comparatively lower APL. The tipster suggests that under normal use Pixel 7 Pro's display could go up to 1,200 nits of brightness

The tipster further adds that the S6E3HC4 panel could also support features like HDR10 and HLG imagery. It is expected to offer a native full-HD mode for improved battery efficiency. The Pixel 7 Pro is supposed to offer a refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz.

Previous reports have also suggested that the Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed 'Cheetah', could boast an upgraded display. It also mentions that this handset could be powered by a second-generation Google Tensor SoC.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Will Feature Hearing Aid Function, Heart Rate Detection: Report

