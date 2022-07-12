Technology News
  Google Pixel 7 Pro Live Images, Specifications Leaked via Accidentally Delivered Prototype Model

Google Pixel 7 Pro Live Images, Specifications Leaked via Accidentally Delivered Prototype Model

Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to be codenamed ‘Cheetah’.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 July 2022 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @soulpee

The allegedly leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro also came with a prototype case

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 2nd-generation Tensor SoC
  • It is expected to be fitted with a Samsung S6E3HC4 display
  • The Google Pixel 7 series was announced earlier this year in May

Google Pixel 7 Pro's live images and some key specifications have been leaked after a Facebook seller supposedly delivered a prototype model to a customer instead of the Pixel 6 Pro. The smartphone also came with a prototype case. The handset is purportedly codenamed 'Cheetah' and was running on Android 13. The upcoming Pixel 7 series was announced this year during the annual Google I/O event. There have been numerous rumours and leaks surrounding this lineup in recent weeks.

The alleged information was leaked by a Twitter user who claimed that their friend got their hands on a Google Pixel 7 Pro device. They had initially ordered a Google Pixel 6 Pro from a seller on Facebook Marketplace, but received the aforementioned smartphone. Even though the circumstances surrounding the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt, the actual leaked images appear to be more concrete. The supposed handset is depicted to run on Android 13 and bears the codename 'Cheetah'. The leaked images also offer a clear look at the rear panel, including the camera module. A recent report suggested that the Pixel 7 series may allow users to record 4K selfie videos.

According to the Twitter user, Google supposedly made amends by sending a remote wipe command. The Android 13 update has been reportedly cleared off the handset and it is now stuck on the bootloader.

Recently, the Pixel 7 Pro has been constantly a part of the rumour mill. The handset has been reported to feature a Samsung S6E3HC4 display, which is likely to offer a 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution. The display has also been tipped to offer up to 600 nits of brightness in Manual mode and is said to reach 1,000 nits of brightness in Auto mode. It is also tipped to run on the second-generation Google Tensor SoC, which could utilise Cortex-A55 cores for low-power background tasks.

