Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch

The Pixel 7 series will be powered by a Google Tensor G2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 September 2022 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 7 Pro sports two cutouts on the rear metal strip

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 will come in Obsidia, Snow, Lemongrass colour variants
  • These upcoming Pixel smartphones will run on Android 13
  • The Pixel 7 Pro’s Hazel colour variant has a gold camera strip

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colour options have recently been revealed by the company. Both upcoming handsets will come with three colour variants each. The released images also showcase the slight differences in the rear camera bars of the two models. The Pixel 7 series will be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G2 SoC. Google has scheduled an event on October 6 to launch the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. It will also unveil new Nest smart home devices at the event.

The Google store landing page for the Pixel 7 series now showcases the colour option for both of handsets in the lineup. The Obsidian and Snow colour options are common for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The third colour option for the Pixel 7 Pro is Hazel with a gold camera strip, whereas the Pixel 7's third colour variant is Lemongrass with a bronze bar.

Both handsets have similar designs, however, the Pixel 7 Pro seems to have a shiny polished look and the Pixel 7 appears to go for a matte finish. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 Pro sports two cutouts in the metal strip, unlike the single cutout in the Pixel 7. The larger slot features dual image sensors and the separate cutout on the Pixel 7 Pro may house a telephoto camera as well.

The landing page now also mentions that the next-generation chipset powering the Pixel 7 series is called Google Tensor G2. It is said to bring new 'personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.' These smartphones will also boot Android 13 out of the box.

Google announced on Tuesday that it will launch the Pixel 7 series on October 6. It will also unveil the Google Pixel Watch, which is the first smartwatch designed and built by the company, at the same event. The watch will run on WearOS and will be compatible with Pixel and Android devices.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
