Google Pixel 7 Allegedly Spotted on Amazon Ahead of October 6 Launch, Price Leaked

The Pixel 7 series is expected to cost the same as the Pixel 6 series at launch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 27 September 2022 19:50 IST
Photo Credit: M Brandon Lee/ Twitter

The leaked Google Pixel 7 came in Obsidian colour with 128GB onboard storage

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 series is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC
  • The lineup could go on sale in the US starting from October 13
  • The Pixel 7 is said to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Google Pixel 7 series is set to debut on October 6 at the Made By Google event. The company has so far revealed that this lineup will feature Google's new Tensor G2 SoC. Their design and colour options have also been showcased ahead of launch. Some rumours have been circulating about the upcoming smartphones, suggesting that the Pixel 7 series will be sold at the same price as its predecessors, when it arrives. These rumours were given more weight by an alleged Pixel 7 Amazon listing with a $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000) price tag.

The supposed Pixel 7 Amazon listing was spotted by tech YouTuber M Brandon Lee. It includes the unlocked version of the handset in Obsidian colour with 128GB of storage priced at $599. Furthermore, this Google handset could go on sale for the first time in the US from October 13.

There have been rumours that the Pixel 7 series will launch with the same price tag as the Pixel 6 series. As mentioned above, the standard Pixel 7 could go for $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000), whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is said to be priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 75,000). Google has confirmed that these smartphones will launch in India as well.

Google will host the Made By Google event on October 6 in the US where it will unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These handsets will also be available to pre-order from October 6. The company has also teased the debut of Google Pixel Watch during the event.

According to a recent report, the Pixel 7 could feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could include a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera setup is said to get an additional 48-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 price, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report

