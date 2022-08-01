Google showcased the rear design of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro back in May alongside the Pixel 6a at Google I/O. At the time of unveiling the design of the Pixel 7 series, Google had announced that the phones will be launched in the fall of 2022 without specifying a launch date for the products. Tipster Jon Prosser has now suggested a launch date for the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro citing “very reputable sources”.

Tipster Jon Prosser has tipped that the Pixel 7 series will go on pre-order on October 6 and will be available starting October 13 in the US. Prosser also states that October 6 is when Google will launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Jon had accurately tipped launch dates for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro last year.

Google took an unlikely step by revealing the rear design of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro themselves. While the specifications of the upcoming devices weren't unveiled, leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect. A report stated that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are expected to run the 2nd Gen Tensor SoC made by Samsung. This new SoC will be made on a 4nm process while the existing Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro is based on a 5nm process.

An alleged prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro was spotted with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while another was spotted running Android 13.

It is also alleged that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will sport 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 camera sensors. The latest leak hints at the presence of a Hall sensor on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro that could mean support for flip covers.