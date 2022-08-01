Technology News
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Said to Be Available for Pre-Order on Same Day

Google Pixel 7 series launch date tipped by Jon Prosser citing ‘very reputable sources’

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 1 August 2022 19:32 IST
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Said to Be Available for Pre-Order on Same Day

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were scheduled to launch in the fall of 2022

Highlights
  • The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were showcased at Google I/O
  • The Pixel 7 series is tipped to launch on October 6
  • It is said to be available starting October 13

Google showcased the rear design of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro back in May alongside the Pixel 6a at Google I/O. At the time of unveiling the design of the Pixel 7 series, Google had announced that the phones will be launched in the fall of 2022 without specifying a launch date for the products. Tipster Jon Prosser has now suggested a launch date for the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro citing “very reputable sources”.

Tipster Jon Prosser has tipped that the Pixel 7 series will go on pre-order on October 6 and will be available starting October 13 in the US. Prosser also states that October 6 is when Google will launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Jon had accurately tipped launch dates for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro last year.

Google took an unlikely step by revealing the rear design of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro themselves. While the specifications of the upcoming devices weren't unveiled, leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect. A report stated that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are expected to run the 2nd Gen Tensor SoC made by Samsung. This new SoC will be made on a 4nm process while the existing Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro is based on a 5nm process.

An alleged prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro was spotted with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while another was spotted running Android 13.

It is also alleged that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will sport 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 camera sensors. The latest leak hints at the presence of a Hall sensor on the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro that could mean support for flip covers.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Launch, Google Pixel 7 Pro Launch date
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy
Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Linked to Fake Elon Musk Crypto Account
WhatsApp Will Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone on Android: Report

