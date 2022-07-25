Google Pixel 6a teardown video has shown off the internals of the smartphone, and detailing parts like an easy-to-remove battery, a plastic back, and clips to secure the screen. The teardown video also focused on the repairability of the handset. The disassembler gave the handset a repairability score of 7/10. The video also showed how the USB Type-C charging port of the Pixel 6a is soldered to the mainboard.

PBK Reviews has posted a teardown video of the Google Pixel 6a. The battery of the Google Pixel 6a came out very easily, since the centre of the handset was not glued hard like the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. We can also see that the American tech company has used clips to secure the screen instead of solely using adhesive. This has helped in the easier removal of the panel.

The teardown video also claims the Google Pixel 6a houses a “3D thermoformed composite" plastic back, which can also be unglued.

The only downside to repairability in the Pixel 6a was that the USB Type-C charging port is soldered to the mainboard along with Google's Tensor chipset. Therefore, breaking the port may lead you to a bigger process of repair.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone from Google has received a repairability score of 7/10 from PBK Review. In the score breakdown, miscellaneous parts replacement has scored the lowest, meaning that it would be hard for you to find and replace miscellaneous parts of the handset like a charging port.

The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India on July 21. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and runs on the company's octa-core Tensor SoC. The handset carries a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the sole, 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is currently available for pre-orders in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 28.