Google Pixel 6a alleged retail box has been spotted online suggesting that the smartphone could have a similar design to the Google Pixel 6 launched in some markets last year. Earlier reports have suggested that Google Pixel 6a will be launched alongside Pixel Watch during Google I/O 2022, which is usually scheduled in May. The mid-range phone is said to come with Google Tensor GS101 SoC and a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup.
As per a report by TechXine, Google Pixel 6a could soon be launched globally. Citing sources, the publication reports that the rumoured Google Pixel 6a will have a dual camera setup and LED flash located in camera module that looks exactly like the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The report has shared a picture of a box that shows the phone in Black colour, but without a dual-tone finish for which Pixel smartphones are known for.
Google Pixel 6a is reported to launch alongside Google Watch at Google I/O 2022 event in May. It is rumoured to sport a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the 6.2-inch display. The phone may be powered by Google Tensor GS101 SoC, which is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 6 series. The phone is also said to pack 128GB storage. The phone is tipped get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup.
The TechXine report suggests that the Google smartphone will be launched with Android 12, and get a 12-megapixel secondary camera sensor. The phone could get an 8-megapixel selfie camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Google Pixel 6a smartphone is said to launch in Black, Green, and White colour options.
