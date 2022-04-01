Technology News
Google Pixel 6a Alleged Retail Box Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design

Google Pixel 6a is tipped to feature a camera module similar to the Google Pixel 6.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 April 2022 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: TechXine

Google Pixel 6a may be launched in Black colour option

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a is said to feature a 6.2-inch display
  • The phone is rumoured to sport Google Tensor SoC
  • Google Pixel 6a may pack a 5,000mAh battery

Google Pixel 6a alleged retail box has been spotted online suggesting that the smartphone could have a similar design to the Google Pixel 6 launched in some markets last year. Earlier reports have suggested that Google Pixel 6a will be launched alongside Pixel Watch during Google I/O 2022, which is usually scheduled in May. The mid-range phone is said to come with Google Tensor GS101 SoC and a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup.

As per a report by TechXine, Google Pixel 6a could soon be launched globally. Citing sources, the publication reports that the rumoured Google Pixel 6a will have a dual camera setup and LED flash located in camera module that looks exactly like the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The report has shared a picture of a box that shows the phone in Black colour, but without a dual-tone finish for which Pixel smartphones are known for.

Google Pixel 6a is reported to launch alongside Google Watch at Google I/O 2022 event in May. It is rumoured to sport a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the 6.2-inch display. The phone may be powered by Google Tensor GS101 SoC, which is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 6 series. The phone is also said to pack 128GB storage. The phone is tipped get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup.

The TechXine report suggests that the Google smartphone will be launched with Android 12, and get a 12-megapixel secondary camera sensor. The phone could get an 8-megapixel selfie camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Google Pixel 6a smartphone is said to launch in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
