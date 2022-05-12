Google Pixel 6a was launched at Google I/O — the company's annual developer conference — on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Tensor processor and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch display with always-on support. It is equipped with a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is claimed to offer over 24 hours of battery life, and up to 72 hours backup with an included extreme battery saver mode. A more affordable model when compared to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a will also get a minimum of five years of security updates, according to Google.

Meanwhile, Google also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones arriving later this year, with the next generation of its Tensor SoC, an aluminium camera module, and Android 13. The company also revealed that it is working on a Pixel branded tablet that will also be powered by Google's processor, expected to launch in 2023.

Google Pixel 6a pricing, availability

Google Pixel 6a is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800). The smartphone will be sold in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21, according to the company. The company is yet to announce pricing and availability for the Google Pixel 6a in other markets, including India. However, the company has confirmed that the Pixel 6a will indeed make its way to India, later this year.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Google Pixel 6a runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the Google Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera offers up to 4K video recording at 30fps while the front camera offers up to 1080p video recording support at 30fps.

Google Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, along with a an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Google has provided a 4,410mAh battery on the Pixel 6a that comes with fast charging support.

Pixel 7 series, Pixel tablet teased

At the Google I/O keynote event, the company also teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — its upcoming flagship smartphones that are set to arrive later this year. The smartphones will be powered by the next generation of Google's Tensor SoC, and will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch later this year

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Google

Google also briefly showed off the smartphone's design, including the bar-shaped rear camera module, which will be made of aluminum, instead of glass like the current Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models. For photos and videos, the Pixel 7 will feature a dual camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Google also teased an Android-powered tablet which is expected in 2023

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Google

Alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the company also announced that it is working on an Android-powered tablet that is expected to launch in 2023. Google's Senior Vice President of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh revealed that the tablet will be powered by a Tensor SoC. Other details of the tablet are expected to be revealed in coming months.