Google Pixel 6a Price in India Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting July 28

Google Pixel 6a price in India has been set at Rs. 43,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 July 2022 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6a is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor SoC
  • Google Pixel 6a was unveiled at Google I/O 2022
  • The smartphone is available for preorder in India

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro were launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone is now available for pre-orders in India. The Google Pixel 6a — a watered down version of the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro — was unveiled alongside Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Buds Pro in May during Google's I/O event. It sports a 6.1-inch display and is powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC. Google also unveiled the price of the Pixel Buds Pro, which are the company's truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds offering.

Google Pixel 6a Price in India, availability

The Google Pixel 6a price in India has been set at Rs. 43,999. It is available for pre-orders in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting July 28. The phone was unveiled in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

Google is also bundling some launch offers for the Google's Pixel 6a in India. There will be an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on Axis Bank Cards and EMI, Rs. 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone. Customers can purchase Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, or Fitbit Inspire 2 at a price of Rs. 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a. Furthermore, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Launched at Google I/O earlier this year, the Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The SoC also powers the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

For photos and videos, the Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the Google Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Google Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo V25 Tipped to Launch Globally in Two Colour, Storage Options: Report

