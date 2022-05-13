Technology News
Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped, Launch Speculated for July-End

Google Pixel 6a price in India is said to be close to Rs. 40,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 May 2022 11:04 IST
Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped, Launch Speculated for July-End

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6a India launch has already been confirmed by the company

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a is said to be available through Flipkart
  • The new Pixel phone will go on pre-orders in the US from next month
  • Pixel 6a comes with Google's in-house Tensor SoC

Google Pixel 6a price in India and launch details have been tipped on the Web — just a day after the global debut of the latest Pixel phone. The new Google Pixel phone is said to be available through Flipkart. The Pixel 6a debuted at the I/O 2022 consumer keynote on Wednesday. The smartphone comes with Google's Tensor processor and features a 20:9 display. It carries dual rear cameras as well as features including 5G support and fast charging.

Google Pixel 6a price in India, availability (expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar has tweeted to claim that the Google Pixel 6a price in India will be close to Rs. 40,000. The India launch of the phone is speculated to take place by the end of July. Further, the Pixel 6a is said to be available through Flipkart.

Google has not yet officially revealed the India launch details of the Pixel 6a. However, following its global announcement at the I/O 2022 keynote, the company confirmed that the phone will be available in the country later this year.

The Pixel 6a will debut in the US at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,700) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will go on pre-orders in the US starting July 21.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC that is coupled with a Titan M2 security coprocessor as well as 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that houses a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Pixel 6a comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Google Pixel 6a carries 128Gb of onboard storage. It comes with a range of connectivity options that includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has 4G LTE as well as Bluetooth v5.2.

Google has equipped the Pixel 6a with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,410mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
