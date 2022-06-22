Technology News
Google Pixel 6a Cases Leaked, Tipped to Match Each Colour Option

Alleged Google Pixel 6a cases appear in dark grey and soft green colours.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 June 2022 14:41 IST
Google Pixel 6a Cases Leaked, Tipped to Match Each Colour Option

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max Jambor

Google Pixel 6a was launched in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colours

  • Google Pixel 6a has different dimension than Pixel 6
  • The phone will be available in the US from July-end
  • Google Pixel 6a India price has also been leaked

Google Pixel 6a was launched earlier this year and is due to go on sale next month. Ahead of that, purported official cases for the smartphone have been leaked by a tipster. The Pixel 6a looks a lot like the Pixel 6, however, it differs from the phone in terms of dimensions. This suggests that Pixel 6 covers are not interchangeable with the Pixel 6a. The most affordable and watered-down handset in the Pixel 6 series was launched in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

The images of the alleged official Google Pixel 6a covers were shared by tipster Max Jambor. He shared images of a dark grey and a soft green covers. As mentioned, these covers cannot be used with the Pixel 6 despite both models looking the same - as they have different dimensions. The Pixel 6a cases also have raised edges to protect the device from scratches and drops.

Google Pixel 6a price, specifications

The Google Pixel 6a price in India is claimed to be close to Rs. 40,000 and the phone could be speculated to be available for purchase by the end of July through Flipkart. In the US, the phone is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Launched at Google I/O 2022 in May, the Google Pixel 6a will go on sale on July 21. It sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It gets an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. The phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For photography, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and a 4,410mAh battery.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Google Pixel 6a Specifications, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
ED Files Charge Sheet Against Two People for Operating PP Poker Online Gaming App

Google Pixel 6a Cases Leaked, Tipped to Match Each Colour Option
