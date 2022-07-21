Google Pixel 6a was launched in India on Thursday, and the company's latest smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and runs on the company's octa-core Tensor SoC. It has made its debut in the country as a premium mid-range handset. Another phone in the same category that recently launched in India, the Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch OLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The two smartphones are likely to compete for the top spot in the same price segment.

To put things in perspective, let's look at the differences and similarities between the Nothing Phone 1 and the Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone 1 price in India

Google Pixel 6a has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the sole, 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is currently available for pre-orders in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 28.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India on July 12 with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also available priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 38,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The handset will go on sale today at 7pm via Flipkart in Black and White colour options.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone 1 specifications

Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand, features a bigger 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection at the front and back. The display of Nothing Phone 1 also features HDR10+ support, 402 ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Both the smartphones run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, and the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

For optics, both the smartphones feature a dual rear camera setup. The Pixel 6a sports a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Nothing Phone 1 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 1 features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The Pixel 6a gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The sensor on Pixel 6a sensors onboard include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Meanwhile, the sensors on Nothing Phone 1 includes in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The most distinguishable feature on the Nothing Phone 1 would be the Glyph Interface, which flashes the LEDs on the back to alert users when they receive notifications. Google Pixel 6a packs a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support and the Nothing Phone 1 is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W reverse charging support. The Nothing Phone 1 sports facial recognition and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, unlike the Pixel 6a. .

It is worth noting that a few days since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1, a few customers have reported issues regarding the smartphone's display. According to a report, Nothing Phone 1 users have complained of getting dead pixels and a green tint on the display of the smartphone. The company responded to the complaints, stating that the display green tint issue was limited to a handful of customers and the company is expected to roll out a software update to recalibrate the display to fix the problem.