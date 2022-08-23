Technology News
  • Google Pixel 6a Passes JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Performs Similar to Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a Passes JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Performs Similar to Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 August 2022 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 6a features solid metal on all four sides of the frame

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a lasted for about 20 seconds in the fire test
  • Its under-display fingerprint sensor performed normally after scratch tes
  • The Pixel 6a has a plastic back panel

Google Pixel 6a's build quality was recently put to the test by Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. The latest entry into the Pixel series of smartphones sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Pixel 6a was put through a number of scratch tests, a flame test, and a bend test. Despite being a mid-range offering, this smartphone seemingly delivered similar results to the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro, which has already been put through the wringer by Nelson.

The Google Pixel 6a underwent a series of tests on a recent video posted on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. Beginning with its 6.1-inch OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection went through a series of scratch tests. The display of this Google smartphone begins to show signs of significant scratches at level 6 and noticeable marks at level 7. Notably, the display of the Pixel 6 Pro also gave a similar result.

Next, Zack tested out the frame with a razor blade revealing that all four sides of the Pixel 6a are made from solid metal. It appears to be a step up from the Pixel 6 Pro, which was revealed to have a completely plastic top side and three metal sides.

Despite sporting a glass-like finish, the rear panel of the Pixel 6a is revealed to be completely plastic. The rear camera module is primarily made from plastic as well. However, the cameras are protected by a layer of glass.

The display was then put under a lighter flame where it lasted for about 20 seconds before showing signs of damage. Nelson then took the razor blade to the display area above the fingerprint sensor, which seemed to be working as intended despite scratches on the screen.

Finally, it was time for the infamous bend test, which has resulted in smartphones like the OnePlus 10T breaking in half. Putting pressure from the front, the Pixel 6a showed barely any signs of bending. Flipping over to the back, the smartphone did lose its shape and the screen slightly popped out of the frame. However, the phone quickly regains its shape and the screen locks into the housing. These great results made Nelson declare that the Pixel 6a passed the durability test.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6a, JerryRigEverything, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
