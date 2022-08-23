Google Pixel 6a's build quality was recently put to the test by Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. The latest entry into the Pixel series of smartphones sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Pixel 6a was put through a number of scratch tests, a flame test, and a bend test. Despite being a mid-range offering, this smartphone seemingly delivered similar results to the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro, which has already been put through the wringer by Nelson.

The Google Pixel 6a underwent a series of tests on a recent video posted on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. Beginning with its 6.1-inch OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection went through a series of scratch tests. The display of this Google smartphone begins to show signs of significant scratches at level 6 and noticeable marks at level 7. Notably, the display of the Pixel 6 Pro also gave a similar result.

Next, Zack tested out the frame with a razor blade revealing that all four sides of the Pixel 6a are made from solid metal. It appears to be a step up from the Pixel 6 Pro, which was revealed to have a completely plastic top side and three metal sides.

Despite sporting a glass-like finish, the rear panel of the Pixel 6a is revealed to be completely plastic. The rear camera module is primarily made from plastic as well. However, the cameras are protected by a layer of glass.

The display was then put under a lighter flame where it lasted for about 20 seconds before showing signs of damage. Nelson then took the razor blade to the display area above the fingerprint sensor, which seemed to be working as intended despite scratches on the screen.

Finally, it was time for the infamous bend test, which has resulted in smartphones like the OnePlus 10T breaking in half. Putting pressure from the front, the Pixel 6a showed barely any signs of bending. Flipping over to the back, the smartphone did lose its shape and the screen slightly popped out of the frame. However, the phone quickly regains its shape and the screen locks into the housing. These great results made Nelson declare that the Pixel 6a passed the durability test.