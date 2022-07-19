Technology News
Google Pixel 6a India Launch Tipped for July 21, Price Leaked

Google Pixel 6a price is set at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 July 2022 15:19 IST
Google Pixel 6a India Launch Tipped for July 21, Price Leaked

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6a was showcased in May during Google's I/O event

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a was unveiled in three colour options
  • Pre-orders for Pixel Buds Pro will also open on July 21 in India
  • Google Pixel 6a offers 128GB of onboard storage

Google Pixel 6a was unveiled alongside Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Buds Pro in May during Google's I/O event. The India launch date of the latest handset from the tech giant is yet to be officially confirmed, but ahead of it, a fresh leak suggests that Google Pixel 6a will go official on July 21. India price details of the Google Pixel 6a have also been tipped. It is expected to arrive in competitive sub-Rs. 40,000 price segment. The Google Pixel 6a features the company's in-house Tensor processor and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It has a 6.1-inch display and packs dual rear cameras. The pre-orders for Google Pixel Buds Pro will open on July 21 in India.

Tipster Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the Google Pixel 6a on Twitter. According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on July 21 and it will have a retail box price of Rs. 43,999.

Another noted tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that Google Pixel 6a will be launched with a price tag of Rs. 37,999.

However, there is no confirmation from Google about the India launch of the Google Pixel 6a yet, but the handset will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21. The pre-orders for Google Pixel Buds Pro will also open on July 21 in the country and they will be available for purchase starting July 28.

The Google Pixel 6a was unveiled in May with a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800). It is offered in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The camera unit in the Pixel 6a includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie shooter, 128GB of inbuilt storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 4,410mAh battery are the other key highlights of the phone.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 6a India Launch Tipped for July 21, Price Leaked
