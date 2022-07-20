Technology News
Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak

Google Pixel 6a price is set at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800) in the US.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2022 15:49 IST
Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6a is tipped to launch in India on July 21

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a was showcased during Google's I/O event
  • Nothing Phone 1 doesn’t come with a charger in the retail box
  • Google Pixel 6a features dual rear cameras

Google Pixel 6a is expected to launch in India soon and a new leak suggests that the search giant won't bundle a charging adapter inside the retail box this time around. The Google Pixel 6a that was unveiled during Google's I/O event in May is expected to launch in India on July 21. The handset features the company's in-house Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It has a 6.1-inch display and packs dual rear cameras led by a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor.

Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on Tuesday tweeted the retail box image of the Google Pixel 6a claiming that it will arrive in the Indian market without an included charger. However, the alleged image suggests that there is still a USB Type-C cable in the box. Multiple smartphone companies now follow the footsteps of the Apple iPhone 12 series and come without an in-box charger. Recently, Carl Pei-backed Nothing brand unveiled its first smartphone Nothing Phone 1 without an included charger. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime also debuted in April this year without the charging brick in the box. Apple started this trend of ditching both in-box charger as well as bundled headphones from the retail box of the smartphones with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

As of now, Google has not shared any information on the India debut of the Google Pixel 6a, but it is said to be launched on July 21. The smartphone could be priced below Rs. 40,000 in the country.

Google Pixel 6a price, specifications

The Google Pixel 6a was showcased during Google's I/O event in May with a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800). It is offered in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset runs Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display of the Google Pixel 6a has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie shooter, 128GB of inbuilt storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 4,410mAh battery are the other key highlights of the Google Pixel 6a.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Google Pixel 6a Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development

