Google Pixel 6a is expected to launch in India soon and a new leak suggests that the search giant won't bundle a charging adapter inside the retail box this time around. The Google Pixel 6a that was unveiled during Google's I/O event in May is expected to launch in India on July 21. The handset features the company's in-house Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. It has a 6.1-inch display and packs dual rear cameras led by a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor.

Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on Tuesday tweeted the retail box image of the Google Pixel 6a claiming that it will arrive in the Indian market without an included charger. However, the alleged image suggests that there is still a USB Type-C cable in the box. Multiple smartphone companies now follow the footsteps of the Apple iPhone 12 series and come without an in-box charger. Recently, Carl Pei-backed Nothing brand unveiled its first smartphone Nothing Phone 1 without an included charger. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime also debuted in April this year without the charging brick in the box. Apple started this trend of ditching both in-box charger as well as bundled headphones from the retail box of the smartphones with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

As of now, Google has not shared any information on the India debut of the Google Pixel 6a, but it is said to be launched on July 21. The smartphone could be priced below Rs. 40,000 in the country.

Google Pixel 6a price, specifications

The Google Pixel 6a was showcased during Google's I/O event in May with a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800). It is offered in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset runs Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display of the Google Pixel 6a has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie shooter, 128GB of inbuilt storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 4,410mAh battery are the other key highlights of the Google Pixel 6a.