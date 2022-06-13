Technology News
Google Pixel 6a Hands-On, Unboxing Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor

Google Pixel 6a could make its debut in India by the end of July.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 June 2022 15:06 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 6a was launched at Google I/O

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a was launched at Google I/O last month
  • The box comprises the handset, USB Type-C charging cable, more
  • Google Pixel 6a hands-on video shows the under-display fingerprint sensor

Google Pixel 6a was launched at Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, a month ago. However, it will be available for pre-orders in the United States starting July 21, according to the company. Now the latest hands-on unboxing video of Google's smartphone has surfaced online. A YouTuber based out of Malaysia has posted a new hands-on YouTube video which shows the unboxing of the Google Pixel 6a. The video has been titled “Google Pixel 6a Sampai Malaysia”, which means Google Pixel 6a Arrives in Malaysia.

The latest YouTube video, posted by a Malaysian YouTuber, Fazli Halim, shows the Google Pixel 6a features a high-resolution look at the back of the box. The unboxing video of the smartphone shows that the Google Pixel 6a box comprises the handset, USB Type-C charging cable, a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter, and some paperwork. While in comparison to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the camera bar appears to be small. The video also shows a short demo of the under-display fingerprint sensor, which appears to be fast functioning. However, it is in the Malay language.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, the Google Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel camera.

Google Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage and a 4,410mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.

To recall, the Google Pixel 6a was launched at Google I/O the last month.

However, Google has not yet officially revealed the India launch details of the smartphone, but confirmed it would be launched in the country. But tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the India launch of the phone could take place by the end of July. He has also claimed that the price of the upcoming smartphone in India will be close to Rs. 40,000.

Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
