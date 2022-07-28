Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Google Pixel 6a price in India has been set at Rs. 43,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 July 2022 07:00 IST
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • There is a 4,410mAh battery on the phone
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro are offered in four shades

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will go on sale in India for the first time today (July 28) via Flipkart. Both smartphone and earbuds were unveiled alongside Pixel Watch in May during Google's I/O event. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Customers can purchase the handset in three distinct colour options. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and have a dedicated transparency mode.

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Google Pixel 6a in India has been set at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds cost Rs. 19,990. The earbuds were unveiled in four distinct colours — Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass. As mentioned, both the smartphone and earbuds will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting today.

Flipkart is providing an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 on purchases of Google Pixel 6a using Axis Bank cards. The e-commerce website is providing EMIs starting at Rs. 1,504 and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for purchases via Kotak Bank credit cards. There are exchange discounts up to Rs. 19,000 as well. Customers can grab Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, or Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs. 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a. Also, buyers can enjoy a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One free with the device.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+(1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera unit in the Pixel 6a includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Google phone packs 128GB of inbuilt storage and carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery as well.

Google Pixel Buds Pro specifications

The Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds have active noise cancellation (ANC) support and offer a dedicated transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient sound. They feature capacitive touch sensors and have support for multipoint connectivity that allows pairing with multiple devices at the same time.

There is Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity on Google Pixel Buds Pro and they can be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device. The earbuds have an IPX4 splash-resistant build and the case has IPX2 splash-resistant design. The charging case supports USB Type-C for wired charging and Qi wireless charging. The charging case supports fast charging to deliver up to one hour of listening time with five minutes of charging. They offer a total listening time of up to 31 hours (without ANC).

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Google Pixel 6a Specifications, Google Pixel Buds Pro, Google, Google Pixel Buds Pro Price in India, Google Pixel Buds Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dell Mobile Connect App to Be Discontinued Globally in January 2023: Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. The Gray Man Review: $200 Million Dud From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
  9. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. 5G Spectrum Auction Undergoes Fifth Round of Bidding
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. ChromeOS to Get New Editing and Productivity Tools, Coming to Chromebooks Starting August
  3. GTA 6 Said to Feature Female Main Character as Rockstar Games Cleans Up Its Frat-Boy Culture
  4. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) With 11-Inch Display, FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS Earphones Announced: Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report
  6. Dell Mobile Connect App to Be Discontinued Globally in January 2023: Details
  7. Apple iPhone 14 Rear Cameras Facing Coating-Crack Quality Issues: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Wharton Becomes First Ivy League School to Launch Programme on the Metaverse
  9. Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped
  10. New Technique Allows Researchers to Assess Life Cycle of Supermassive Black Holes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.