Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will go on sale in India for the first time today (July 28) via Flipkart. Both smartphone and earbuds were unveiled alongside Pixel Watch in May during Google's I/O event. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Customers can purchase the handset in three distinct colour options. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and have a dedicated transparency mode.

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Google Pixel 6a in India has been set at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It can be purchased in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds cost Rs. 19,990. The earbuds were unveiled in four distinct colours — Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass. As mentioned, both the smartphone and earbuds will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting today.

Flipkart is providing an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 on purchases of Google Pixel 6a using Axis Bank cards. The e-commerce website is providing EMIs starting at Rs. 1,504 and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for purchases via Kotak Bank credit cards. There are exchange discounts up to Rs. 19,000 as well. Customers can grab Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, or Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs. 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a. Also, buyers can enjoy a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One free with the device.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+(1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera unit in the Pixel 6a includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Google phone packs 128GB of inbuilt storage and carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery as well.

Google Pixel Buds Pro specifications

The Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds have active noise cancellation (ANC) support and offer a dedicated transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient sound. They feature capacitive touch sensors and have support for multipoint connectivity that allows pairing with multiple devices at the same time.

There is Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity on Google Pixel Buds Pro and they can be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device. The earbuds have an IPX4 splash-resistant build and the case has IPX2 splash-resistant design. The charging case supports USB Type-C for wired charging and Qi wireless charging. The charging case supports fast charging to deliver up to one hour of listening time with five minutes of charging. They offer a total listening time of up to 31 hours (without ANC).