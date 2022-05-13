Google Pixel 6a reportedly features a different in-display fingerprint sensor than the existing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google's decision to switch to a different fingerprint sensor for the Pixel 6a was reportedly confirmed by a Google executive, but no performance figures were provided. Hence, it can't be concluded yet how the smartphone's fingerprint sensor will perform. Google launched the Pixel 6a at the Internet giant's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022, at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,732).

According to a report by Android Central, Google's Senior Vice-President Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh confirmed at Google I/O 2022 to the platform that the company has opted for a different fingerprint sensor for Google Pixel 6a than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There were no details given regarding the performance figures, which makes it difficult to gauge if the fingerprint scanner change brings any improvements compared to the older phones.

Complaints with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

In November last year, it was reported that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint recognition sensor were breaking for users who completely drain their smartphone's battery.

In the same month last year, it was also reported that the phone's fingerprint sensor was slow and often failed for users. As a response to the complaint, Google said, “The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilises enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.”

Google addressed the complaints with a mid-November update last year but limited it to select carriers in US and Japan. The update was aimed at improving the unlocking experience with the in-display fingerprint recognition sensor.

At the company's developer conference, Google launched Pixel 6a at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,732). The smartphone will come with the company's proprietary Tensor SoC, Always-On-Display, and dual cameras. The phone will feature a 6.1-inch display. At the back, the phone will have a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, the phone will come with an 8-megapixel camera.

Google Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21. The company has also confirmed that the phone will come to India, later this year. There has been no information given regarding the pricing and availability in other countries.