After showcasing the Magic Eraser tool with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google recently introduced a new Camouflage tool with its Pixel 6a smartphone, which also makes use of the same Tensor processor. In an earlier report it was made official that the new tool would make its way to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models as soon as the Pixel 6a went on sale (28 July), but that did not happen. Instead, the roll out of the new feature began today.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Camouflage tool has started appearing on Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones globally. Gadgets 360 has independently verified the same as well. The update as per the source is a server-side one, so users will not need to update the Photos app on their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The Magic Eraser tool can be used to remove unwanted objects from an image and fill the area; the results were not always perfect. The Camouflage tool takes a more subtle approach. Upon selecting the unwanted object in the Photos app, the tool will adjust the colour of the unwanted object by desaturating it, making it merge with the background and stand out less, keeping your subject or object in focus with lesser visually distracting elements around it.

The Google Pixel 6a was the first smartphone to feature the Camouflage tool in the Photos app. The phone, unlike past mid-range and budget smartphones from Google with the ‘a' branding, is the first to get a flagship-grade Tensor processor, which has been designed by Google.

The phone features a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display, which still features a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. There's a 4410mAh battery that gets fast charging support, but Google hasn't included a charger in the box.