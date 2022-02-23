Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wi-Fi Bug Resolved, Fix to Roll Out With March Update

Affected Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have tried various methods to resolve the issue.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2022 17:07 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wi-Fi Bug Resolved, Fix to Roll Out With March Update

Photo Credit: Google

Google also paused the December update due to reports of dropped calls, fixed in January

Highlights
  • Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are experiencing Wi-Fi issues
  • Google has acknowledged and developed a fix for the bug
  • The company says only a few users were affected by the Wi-Fi bug

Pixel 6 owners are set to receive an update to resolve Wi-Fi issues affecting Google's latest smartphones, according to the company. Users have been affected by Wi-Fi connectivity issues that reportedly occurred after updating to the February 2022 monthly update, and resetting the smartphone or the network settings was reportedly a temporary workaround for the issue. While Google states that a small number of users are affected, those affected will have to wait until the next monthly update for the fix to roll out, according to Google.

Google recently responded to a user on Reddit reporting the constant shutting off of Wi-Fi on their Pixel 6 handset, which was posted on February 8. The user had noted that the disconnection appeared to occur when the smartphone was asleep, and would need to be manually reconnected. The post was later updated by the user to reveal that they had not encountered the issue after trying the Android 12L Beta 3 for over 10 days.

“After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March,” the company stated. Unfortunately, users who are affected by the issue will have to wait until next month in order to receive a fix for the issue.

Spotted earlier in February, the Wi-Fi bug currently affects certain Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, where the Wi-Fi is automatically turned off when the screen is off, while some users are unable to turn on Wi-Fi connectivity again. Users had taken to the community forums to complain about the broken Wi-Fi functionality, having tried workarounds such as disabling adaptive connections, resetting network settings, and even resetting their smartphones.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also reportedly suffered from camera and navigation bugs in late December, along with a bug that caused that smartphone to lose mobile network service. The December 2021 update for the smartphone was eventually paused after reports of call drops emerged, and the company had released a statement acknowledging the issue and informing users that a software update in January would resolve the issue and add new features to the company's smartphones.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Google, Pixel, Pixel 6 WiFi Bug, WiFi Bugs, Pixel 6 Bugs, Pixel 6 Pro Bugs
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wi-Fi Bug Resolved, Fix to Roll Out With March Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  3. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  6. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on New Nord TWS Earbuds, New 'Oscar' Phone
  10. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wi-Fi Bug Resolved, Fix to Roll Out With March Update
  3. EU to Send Activate Cyber Response Team to Help Ukraine Deal With Cyber Threats
  4. Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched
  5. Tonga's Internet Restored With Help From SpaceX After Big Volcanic Eruption
  6. Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India
  7. India's Advertisement Watchdog Issues 12-Point Guideline for Crypto, NFT Ads
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Spotted on US FCC, Galaxy A33 5G Tipped via Google Play Console Listing
  9. Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated
  10. Redmi 10A Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA, 3C Certification Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.