Pixel 6 owners are set to receive an update to resolve Wi-Fi issues affecting Google's latest smartphones, according to the company. Users have been affected by Wi-Fi connectivity issues that reportedly occurred after updating to the February 2022 monthly update, and resetting the smartphone or the network settings was reportedly a temporary workaround for the issue. While Google states that a small number of users are affected, those affected will have to wait until the next monthly update for the fix to roll out, according to Google.

Google recently responded to a user on Reddit reporting the constant shutting off of Wi-Fi on their Pixel 6 handset, which was posted on February 8. The user had noted that the disconnection appeared to occur when the smartphone was asleep, and would need to be manually reconnected. The post was later updated by the user to reveal that they had not encountered the issue after trying the Android 12L Beta 3 for over 10 days.

“After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March,” the company stated. Unfortunately, users who are affected by the issue will have to wait until next month in order to receive a fix for the issue.

Spotted earlier in February, the Wi-Fi bug currently affects certain Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, where the Wi-Fi is automatically turned off when the screen is off, while some users are unable to turn on Wi-Fi connectivity again. Users had taken to the community forums to complain about the broken Wi-Fi functionality, having tried workarounds such as disabling adaptive connections, resetting network settings, and even resetting their smartphones.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also reportedly suffered from camera and navigation bugs in late December, along with a bug that caused that smartphone to lose mobile network service. The December 2021 update for the smartphone was eventually paused after reports of call drops emerged, and the company had released a statement acknowledging the issue and informing users that a software update in January would resolve the issue and add new features to the company's smartphones.