Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Getting Live Caption Feature, Bug Fixes, More With March Update

The March 2022 update for Pixel 6-series phones comes with build number SP2A.220305.013.A3.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 March 2022 15:29 IST
The new update for Google Pixel 6 series phones fixes the Wi-Fi connectivity issues

Highlights
  • Both the handsets get fairly similar improvements with new update
  • The update is being rolled out in a phased manner
  • Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched in October 2021

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have started receiving the March 2022 software update. Google is addressing some of the known bug fixes with its latest rollout, including the Wi-Fi issues affecting Google's latest smartphones, along with resolving other vulnerabilities. The Pixel 6-series phones are getting an update with firmware version SP2A.220305.013.A3. The latest Pixel feature drop brings 5G C-Band support for both phones, along with a slew of features including a Live Caption feature for calls, a Night Sight feature for Snapchat, and new widgets showing the battery life of paired devices. Besides, Recorder in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be able to transcribe Italian and Spanish languages with the latest update. Google previously rolled out the update to the Pixel 3A and Pixel 5A earlier this month.

The new feature drop, announced via an official blog post by Google, brings improvements to the Pixel 6 phones. The update allows Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users to access Verizon's 5G C-Band network. As mentioned, it also offers fixes for Wi-Fi reception issues. Earlier, users raised complaints on constant shutting off of Wi-Fi on their Pixel 6 handsets. It also includes upgrades to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and battery performance.

Google is adding Night Sight support to Snapchat on the handsets to let users capture clear pictures and videos without flash. Furthermore, there is a Live Caption feature to help users communicate without even talking during calls. With this functionality, users can see live captions during a call and they can type back their response immediately. The March feature drop also bundles custom stickers and support for YouTube watch parties on Google Duo.

With the Interpreter mode in the new update, Pixel 6 phone users will be able to translate videos in French, Italian, and Spanish languages to English, French, German, Italian, Japanese (beta), and Spanish. New widgets showing battery levels of Pixel Buds and other Bluetooth-connected devices are another addition. Furthermore, earthquake alerts and safety check countdown will display on the homescreen. Quick commands for Google Assistant will also be available in French, Italian, and Spanish on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The latest update will be available to the users through an over-the-air (OTA) update in phases. You will receive a notification when the update will reach your Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro handset. It is advised to update your phone while it is put on charge and connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

