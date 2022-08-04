Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Sensor Issues Fixed in Android 13 Beta 4.1: Report

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Sensor Issues Fixed in Android 13 Beta 4.1: Report

Google Pixel 6a fingerprint issues have apparently been mitigated as well.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 August 2022 15:17 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Sensor Issues Fixed in Android 13 Beta 4.1: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6a was launched in India recently

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 series was launched last year
  • Google released the latest patch recently
  • Fingerprint issues include unlock with unregistered fingerprint sensor

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a fingerprint issues have reportedly been fixed in the latest Android 13 beta 4.1 update. While Google hasn't listed this fix as one of the main updates in the release notes, the improvement in the working of the fingerprint sensor of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was reported by those who installed the latest Android beta version. The improvement in working of fingerprint sensor on Pixel 6a was reported by a user on Reddit.

Folks at Phone Arena installed the Android 13 beta 4.1 update in their Google Pixel 6 Pro and said that the latest beta version “has made the Pixel 6 Pro fingerprint scanner faster, more accurate, and problem-free.” It is assumed that the problem has been fixed in the Pixel 6 as well. As mentioned, the [positive] feedback of Pixel 6a's fingerprint sensor was shared on Reddit by a user who says that the performance of the sensor is “100x better on this beta” — referring to the Android 13 beta 4.1. It also looks like the problem with unregistered fingerprints being able to unlock the handset has also been fixed.

It is to be noted that early buyers of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro reported several issues in the fingerprint unlocking system. While some complained of slow and unresponsive unlocking experiences, some said they could unlock the phone using an unregistered finger.

It is to be noted that the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first Pixel phones to get an under-display fingerprint sensor. Google had launched the phone with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor that is not as advanced as an ultrasonic sensor. Google later said that the “Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilises enhanced security algorithms and these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor in some cases.”

Similar case was found with the recently-launched Google Pixel 6a, where reviewers suggested a security bug in the in-display fingerprint scanner that allowed them to unlock their phones' after authenticating unregistered fingerprints. There were also problems of 'Partial Fingerprint Detected' in some cases.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
After Uber, Tiger Global Sells 2.34 Percent Stake in Zomato Over Rs. 18.45 Crore
Starbucks Rewards Programme to Revamp With Web3 Tint, Teases CEO Howard Schultz

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Sensor Issues Fixed in Android 13 Beta 4.1: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  8. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  2. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  3. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  4. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  5. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  7. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  8. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.