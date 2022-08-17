Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Pro Can Run at 1080p on Android 13 Just Like Pixel 7 Pro: Report

Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to come with a toggle for display resolution downgrade option.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 August 2022 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 Pro was teased by the company at Google I/O

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro gets a default 1440p resolution display
  • The downgrade feature will help in saving battery
  • Pixel 7 Pro display is said to offer higher brightness than Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro's display can run at 1080p on Android 13, as per a report. An Android ROM developer has designed a mod that can downscale the Pixel 6 Pro's screen with 1440p resolution to 1080p. This feature is reported to come in the Pixel 7 Pro as well, which is reported to use the exact same display as the Pixel 6 Pro. It is rumoured that Samsung has provided the displays for both the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

As per a report by 9to5google, developer Freak07 provided an updated version of Kirisakura kernel mod for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that will allow access to the settings page and let users to switch between full-HD+ (1080p) or quad-HD+ (1440p) resolution. The highlight is that the Google Pixel 6 Pro must run Android 13 to be able to offer this choice.

It has been reported in the past that the Pixel 7 Pro would be getting a dedicated toggle between the default 1440p and 1080p output. Since both the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are said to come with exact same Samsung-made displays, it could be possible for the Pixel 6 Pro to run at 1080p resolution with a bit of modification. This downgrade feature will obviously bring the viewing experience a notch below but it can help conserve battery. This feature was first reported by Esper's Mishal Rehman.

It has been advised that since this “mod is the product of significant testing and tweaking”, flashing your phone with it could result in damage to the phone. “Changing the raw display settings of a phone can lead to issues with brightness levels, colours, and more,” the report highlights. Hence, it is advised to not install the mod even though it has been tested a lot.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is also reported to get a brighter display than the Pixel 6 Pro. The display of the upcoming Google smartphone is expected to go up to 600 nits in Manual mode; 100 nits higher than the 500 nits offered by its predecessor. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to reach 1,000 nits of brightness in Auto mode, which is more than the 800 nits offered by the Pixel 6 Pro.

Comments

Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
