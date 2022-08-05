Technology News
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a Receiving New Update to Fix GPS Related Bug

The update does not fix the issue of the broken fingerprint reader on the Pixel 6a.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 5 August 2022 13:02 IST
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not officially sold in India

Highlights
  • The additional update fixes a minor bug on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a
  • This is not the expected August 2022 security update
  • Does not fix the fingerprint issue on the Pixel 6a

Google is currently rolling out a new bug fix update for the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 6a. The additional update aims to fix a GPS related bug on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a smartphones and is not to be confused with the upcoming August 2022 update, which is scheduled to roll out later. The update still hasn't fixed the fingerprint issues on the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 6a. However, several users running the latest Android 13 beta are claiming that the update has improved the fingerprint sensor.

The additional update as per Google is aimed at fixing a GPS location failure which seemingly takes place on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a models under certain conditions. Google has made it clear that this is different from the August 2022 update, which will be rolling out to all supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks. The new update starting today will be rolled out to both global unlocked and carrier locked models of the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

Pixel 6a owners are waiting for the next available update in hopes that it resolves the fingerprint scanner issue, which has been a problem for owners since launch. As per recent reports, however, the fingerprint scanner issue has been resolved in the latest Android 13 beta 4.1.

The Pixel 6a received its first software update in the first week of August, but it did not solve the issue with its fingerprint reader. The issue as pointed out in an earlier report, is a major security bug. The in-display fingerprint reader has a security flaw that is authenticating even unregistered fingerprints to unlock the smartphone. At this stage it is not known if the issue is to do with software or the fingerprint reading hardware on the Pixel 6a.

Strangely, the Google Pixel 6a is also the only new handset from Google that seems stuck on the June 2022 security update while the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been updated to the more recent July 2022 security update.

To recall, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did not officially make it to India, even though they are being sold through unofficial channels. The Pixel 6a was officially announced in India on 21 July and went on sale from 28 July. The handset features the same Tensor SoC and Titan M2 security coprocessor as on the premium Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models sold globally, but with 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone features a regular 60Hz refresh rate OLED display and has two rear-facing cameras, one of which features OIS.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Software, Pixel 6 Bugs, Pixel 6 Pro Bugs
Sheldon Pinto
