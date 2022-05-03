Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July

The guaranteed Android version and security updates for the Pixel 3a series will end in May 2022.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 May 2022 15:05 IST
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July

May 2022 update for Google Pixel phones addresses weak notification vibrations

Highlights
  • May 2022 update for Google Pixel phones has started rolling out
  • Pixel 3 series had received September 2021 Android security update
  • Final update for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will roll out to users by July

Google is set to release one last Pixel 3a and 3a XL update by July, making it the final guaranteed update for the smartphone from Google. The guaranteed Android version and security updates for the Pixel 3a series will end in May 2022. The latest May 2022 software update fixes the display and launcher issues for all Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 6 Pro. Google also started rolling out the update for its Pixel phones that addresses weak notification vibrations specifically for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 3 series had received the September 2021 Android security update rolled out by the company.

Pixel 3a and 3a XL will receive its final update by July, according to the company. In a statement to 9To5Google, Google said, ”In May 2019, at the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, we announced that the devices would receive three years of software updates and three years of security updates from when our devices first became available on the Google Store. The final update for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will roll out to users by July 2022.”

According to Google, the guaranteed Android version and security updates for the Pixel 3a series will end in May 2022. The latest software update will also fix the display and launcher issues for all Pixel phones including the Pixel 3a.

The May 2022 update for Google Pixel phones, that addresses weak notification vibrations specifically for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, has started rolling out. The issue of weak notification vibrations had surfaced earlier this year and was reported by a number of users on both the smartphones.

The Pixel 3 series had received the September 2021 Android security update rolled out by Google, among other handsets in the Pixel series. 17 issues were resolved with the latest September security patch dated September 1 and 23 issues were resolved with the patch dated September 5.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Russia Plans to Pull Out of International Space Station Amid Sanctions by US and Allies

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  6. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  7. iQoo Neo 6 SE to Feature Samsung-Made E4 OLED Display
  8. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sacks Another AI Researcher, After Internal Battle Over Chip Design Research
  2. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July
  3. Fake SIM Cards Reportedly Used in Sextortion Cases, Bihar Police Orders Crackdown
  4. Russia Plans to Pull Out of International Space Station Amid Sanctions by US and Allies
  5. Meta Accused of Infringing Its Infinity Logo, Swiss Blockchain Maker Dfinity Files Lawsuit
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Twitter Edit Button Spotted Again, Uncooked Version Suggests Replacing Media Possible
  8. Samsung Says it Expects 40 Percent Share in Premium Mobile Segment in H1 2022 in India
  9. Fast X: Louis Leterrier Reportedly Set to Replace Justin Lin as Director
  10. Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.