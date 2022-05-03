Google is set to release one last Pixel 3a and 3a XL update by July, making it the final guaranteed update for the smartphone from Google. The guaranteed Android version and security updates for the Pixel 3a series will end in May 2022. The latest May 2022 software update fixes the display and launcher issues for all Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 6 Pro. Google also started rolling out the update for its Pixel phones that addresses weak notification vibrations specifically for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 3 series had received the September 2021 Android security update rolled out by the company.

Pixel 3a and 3a XL will receive its final update by July, according to the company. In a statement to 9To5Google, Google said, ”In May 2019, at the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, we announced that the devices would receive three years of software updates and three years of security updates from when our devices first became available on the Google Store. The final update for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will roll out to users by July 2022.”

According to Google, the guaranteed Android version and security updates for the Pixel 3a series will end in May 2022. The latest software update will also fix the display and launcher issues for all Pixel phones including the Pixel 3a.

The May 2022 update for Google Pixel phones, that addresses weak notification vibrations specifically for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, has started rolling out. The issue of weak notification vibrations had surfaced earlier this year and was reported by a number of users on both the smartphones.

The Pixel 3 series had received the September 2021 Android security update rolled out by Google, among other handsets in the Pixel series. 17 issues were resolved with the latest September security patch dated September 1 and 23 issues were resolved with the patch dated September 5.