Technology News
loading

Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Google I/O 2022 keynote will begin at 1pm ET (10:30pm IST) today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 May 2022 07:00 IST
Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Google

Google I/O 2022 is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2022 is beginning with a keynote
  • The Google I/O keynote will be livestreamed on social media
  • Pixel 6a is likely to debut at the keynote as Google's latest phone

Google I/O 2022 is kicking off today, and just like the past years, you can watch its livestream. The Google I/O 2022 keynote featuring Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and his core team, is expected to bring the key announcements, such as the launch of new hardware including an affordable Pixel phone as well as advancements and improvements coming to Android and Wear OS. Shortly after the main keynote, Google will hold a developer-focussed keynote where we are expected to see some detailed information about the company's prime software updates.

How to watch Google I/O 2022 livestream in India and around the world

Google I/O 2022 will take place as a two-day event, starting with the keynote that will begin at 1pm ET (10:30pm IST) today. The developer-centric event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. However, Google will livestream the conference for its worldwide audience. The event — including the main keynote — will be livestreamed through Google's social media channels. While the keynote will be livestreamed for all, developers who want to virtually attend specific sessions and the developer-focussed keynote following the main keynote need to register on the Google I/O site.

You can watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote live from the video embedded below.

What all to expect at Google I/O 2022

Just like past years, this year's Google I/O conference will detail the company's latest developments towards its operating systems including Android and Wear OS. The rumour mill has also suggested that we could see some hardware-focussed announcements at the event.

Android 13
At Google I/O 2022, we can expect Google to explain its new advancements and improvements in Android 13. The operating system, which is the successor to last year's Android 12, received its first developer preview in February. It is likely to get an Apple-like spatial audio feature for Pixel 6 models as well as two carrier connections on a single eSIM, per previous reports.

Wear OS
In addition to Android 13, Wear OS is likely to get an update with a list of enhancements and improvements that we can expect at this year's Google I/O. Google last year announced its partnership with Samsung for integrating Tizen within Wear OS. We could see some new moves at that end.

Pixel 6a
At this year's I/O keynote, Google is expected to repeat its 2019 take and unveil the Pixel 6a as its new affordable smartphone. The phone is speculated to have Google's Tensor chip — similar to the existing Pixel 6 models. It is also expected to have the Pixel 6-like back design, a retail box surfaced online has suggested. The new Pixel phone may, however, lack some of the features that were exclusive to the Pixel 6 series. Normally, Google uses its I/O conferences to detail software and Web technologies, though it did make a change in 2019 when it announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as its two affordable smartphones.

Pixel Watch
Alongside the Pixel 6a, the Pixel Watch is expected to debut at Google I/O 2022 keynote later today. The rumour mill has suggested that Google is working on its own smartwatch hardware for some time. It is speculated to have a circular design and run the latest Wear OS version. It could also come with a Fitbit integration for enhanced fitness tracking support.

Pixel Buds Pro
Google is tipped to launch the Pixel Buds Pro alongside the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch at this year's I/O keynote. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds by the Android maker are said to be available in Carbon, Fog, Limoncello, and Real Red colours.

Google Assistant improvements
This year's Google I/O is also expected to bring some new improvements to Google Assistant — to make it a better option against Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri. There could also be some enhancements specifically to uplift your smart home experience.

Google Search advancements
At the I/O 2022 keynote, Google is expected to announce some of its tweaks to improve search results. These changes are expected to leverage the company's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning advancements.

Other updates
If we go by the historical records, Google is likely to announce updates to Google Maps, Photos, and Gmail at this year's I/O conference. We may also see the company bringing back its Wallet app to complement Google Pay. Furthermore, there could be some special announcements around Google's plans to work on Web 3 and develop next-generation apps and experiences for metaverse.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google IO 2022, Google IO 2022 keynote, Google IO, Google, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, Wear OS, Google Maps, Google Photos
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nigeria May Allow Flight Bookings, Cable and Electricity Payments With eNaira CBDC
Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  2. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  7. Swiggy Agent Assigns Order Delivery to Dunzo, Leaves Twitter Perplexed
  8. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  9. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  10. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  3. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  4. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs
  6. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  7. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  8. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  9. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  10. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.