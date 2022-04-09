Technology News
Google Self-Repair Programme Launched for Pixel Smartphones

Google has collaborated with iFixit to provide parts under Genuine Pixel Parts Program.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 April 2022 13:45 IST
Google Self-Repair Programme Launched for Pixel Smartphones

Photo Credit: iFixit/ Andy Miller

Google’s self-repair programme will begin later this year

Highlights
  • The parts will be available for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro
  • The programme will be live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and EU
  • Guides for repairs are available for certain Pixel phones in iFixit

Google has launched a self-repair programme that will allow Pixel owners to repair their phones themselves. Google said that it has collaborated with iFixit, an online repair community, for its Genuine Pixel Parts Program. It will provide step-by-step phone repair guides as well as genuine Pixel smartphone spare parts. The parts will be available for purchase at ifixit.com for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models, in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and EU countries starting later this year.

As per a blog post by Google, the full range of spare parts for common Pixel phone repairs including batteries, replacement displays, cameras, among others will be available either individually or in iFixit Fix Kits. These kits will include tools like screwdriver bits and spudgers. Google already offers repairs by authorised technical experts in countries where Pixel phones are available.

Meanwhile, iFixit says that the full set of tools in our Pixel repair kits will include iOpener, replacement pre-cut adhesive, iFixit opening picks (set of six), iFixit opening tool, suction handle, angled tweezers, precision bit driver with integrated SIM eject tool, and 4mm precision bits appropriate for the specific Pixel phone. It also says that the step-by-step Google Pixel phone repair guides are live for every Pixel through the Pixel 5, and they are currently writing guides for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google has already partnered with companies like Acer and Lenovo for the Chromebook repair programme, “helping schools find information about repairable Chromebooks and develop in-house repair programmes.” The technology giant has also introduced Chrome OS Flex allowing education and enterprise users repurpose old Mac or Windows machines to run a version of Chrome OS alongside their Chromebooks.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Self-Repair Programme Launched for Pixel Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.