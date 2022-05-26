Technology News
loading

Google Foldable Phone Launch Reportedly Delayed for Second Time, Now Coming Next Spring

Google’s foldable smartphone has been delayed as it reportedly did not meet the search giants' expectations.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 26 May 2022 14:48 IST
Google Foldable Phone Launch Reportedly Delayed for Second Time, Now Coming Next Spring

Photo Credit: Oppo

Google foldable phone's form factor might be similar to Oppo Find N (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google had initially planned to announce the smartphone in 2021
  • Google’s foldable phone was expected to get a Samsung display
  • The smartphone is said to be called the Pixel Notepad

Google's foldable smartphone that was rumoured to launch soon has reportedly been further delayed. The foldable phone was earlier expected to launch in late-2021, but was postponed. Now, for the second time the internet giant has reportedly delayed the launch of the smartphone. The foldable handset is said to get a 7.57-inch display inside and a 5.78-inch display outside with an ultra-thin glass cover. It is said that the product has been delayed as the foldable smartphone did not meet Google's expectations. It was earlier reported that the working name of the phone is Google Pixel Notepad.

According to a report by The Elec, Google has delayed the launch of its foldable smartphone for the second time. The report added that people familiar with the matter state that the company is delaying the launch of the smartphone as it is not as complete as Google wishes it to be.

Google's foldable smartphone was reported to come with a Samsung display. The phone was said to sport a 7.57-inch display on the inside and a 5.78-inch display on the outside with an ultra-thin glass cover.

Google was earlier expected to showcase its foldable smartphone in the fourth quarter last year after the company had delayed its launch from late-2021. Now, according to a tweet from Ross Young, Chief Executive Officer of Display Supple Chain Consultants, multiple sources have said that the launch of the Google foldable smartphone has been delayed till next spring.

It was reported in January that Google's foldable smartphone has been given the working title Pixel Notepad. The report also said that Google had also considered “Logbook” for the smartphone's name. It was said that the phone would come in a form factor similar to the Oppo Find N. The foldable phone is also rumoured to sport the same Google Tensor SoC from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1792x1920 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung, Oppo Find N
Boeing Starliner Capsule Safely Lands on Earth, to Get Ready for NASA’s Crewed Mission in Future
NFT Project ‘Moonbirds’ Under Hack Attack, Digital Collectibles Worth $1.5 Stolen So Far

Related Stories

Google Foldable Phone Launch Reportedly Delayed for Second Time, Now Coming Next Spring
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour OptionsPhone 14 Pro’s high-quality concept renders have been revealed by a reliable graphic designer. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at the front and back panels along with
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Twitter Ownership May Benefit China, Amazon’s Owner Jeff Bezos Raised Concerns: Reports
  2. NASA Voyager 1's Probe Is the Closest Humanity Can Get to Immortality, Claims Expert
  3. Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report
  4. Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  6. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  7. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  9. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  10. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.