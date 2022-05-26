Google's foldable smartphone that was rumoured to launch soon has reportedly been further delayed. The foldable phone was earlier expected to launch in late-2021, but was postponed. Now, for the second time the internet giant has reportedly delayed the launch of the smartphone. The foldable handset is said to get a 7.57-inch display inside and a 5.78-inch display outside with an ultra-thin glass cover. It is said that the product has been delayed as the foldable smartphone did not meet Google's expectations. It was earlier reported that the working name of the phone is Google Pixel Notepad.

According to a report by The Elec, Google has delayed the launch of its foldable smartphone for the second time. The report added that people familiar with the matter state that the company is delaying the launch of the smartphone as it is not as complete as Google wishes it to be.

Google's foldable smartphone was reported to come with a Samsung display. The phone was said to sport a 7.57-inch display on the inside and a 5.78-inch display on the outside with an ultra-thin glass cover.

Google was earlier expected to showcase its foldable smartphone in the fourth quarter last year after the company had delayed its launch from late-2021. Now, according to a tweet from Ross Young, Chief Executive Officer of Display Supple Chain Consultants, multiple sources have said that the launch of the Google foldable smartphone has been delayed till next spring.

It was reported in January that Google's foldable smartphone has been given the working title Pixel Notepad. The report also said that Google had also considered “Logbook” for the smartphone's name. It was said that the phone would come in a form factor similar to the Oppo Find N. The foldable phone is also rumoured to sport the same Google Tensor SoC from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.