Google could be working on a second foldable phone and a new tablet, according to a developer. A screenshot of the code from Google's Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) beta was shared by the developer, which points to the camera specifications of another foldable handset from the tech giant. Citing the code, the developer added that the phone could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX787 primary senor, a Sony IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and a Samsung S5k3J1 telephoto lens. The company was previously tipped to be working on a foldable phone earlier this year.

Kuba Wojciechowsk, a developer, recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of the code from Google's Android 13 QPR1 beta version. Hidden in Google's code, the developer spotted two new devices that the company could be working on. The first is said to be a foldable phone with the codename ‘Felix', while the other is said to be a high-end tablet with the codename ‘T6Pro' or ‘tangorpro'. In the same Twitter thread, Wojciechowsk also shared the camera specifications of Google's purported foldable phone.

According to the code, the camera setup is as follows: back of the phone: IMX787 main, S5K3J1 tele, IMX386 ultrawide. Inner camera is a IMX355 from the Pixel 6 and the outer sensor on the front is another S5K3J1. This is a fairly comprehensive setup, fitting for a premium device. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

According to Wojciechowsk, the foldable phone codenamed ‘Felix' from Google will feature a triple rear camera setup. The handset is said to sport an IMX787 primary senor, an IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and a S5K3J1 telephoto lens. On the inner display, it is said to feature an IMX355 sensor. On the outer display, the phone could sport an S5k3J1 telephoto selfie camera.

Wojciechowsk further added that the high-end tablet form Google, codenamed ‘T6Pro' or ‘tangorpro' is still under development, and the code doesn't hint towards any changes to be tablet. According to an earlier report, Google's ‘Pipit' foldable phone was spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

The ‘Pipit' handset was tipped to feature a Tensor SoC. Wojciechowsk believes that ‘Felix' is a different foldable smartphone that the previously spotted ‘Pipit'. The developer also said that the Tensor SoC for the rumoured foldable smartphone would be outdated by the time it is launched. According to another report, Google's foldable phone is tipped to be called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad.