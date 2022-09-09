Technology News
  Google Could Be Working on Second Foldable Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, High End Tablet, Developer Claims

Google Could Be Working on Second Foldable Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, High-End Tablet, Developer Claims

Google’s next high-end tablet has been codenamed ‘T6Pro’ or ‘tangorpro’, according to the developer.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 19:30 IST


Photo Credit: 9To5Google

Google's ‘Pipit’ foldable phone handset is tipped to feature a Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google’s foldable phone’s inner display could get an IMX355 sensor
  • Google is yet to officially confirm a foldable smartphone
  • The developer believes ‘Pipit’ and ‘Felix’ are different foldable phones

Google could be working on a second foldable phone and a new tablet, according to a developer. A screenshot of the code from Google's Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) beta was shared by the developer, which points to the camera specifications of another foldable handset from the tech giant. Citing the code, the developer added that the phone could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX787 primary senor, a Sony IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and a Samsung S5k3J1 telephoto lens. The company was previously tipped to be working on a foldable phone earlier this year.

Kuba Wojciechowsk, a developer, recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of the code from Google's Android 13 QPR1 beta version. Hidden in Google's code, the developer spotted two new devices that the company could be working on. The first is said to be a foldable phone with the codename ‘Felix', while the other is said to be a high-end tablet with the codename ‘T6Pro' or ‘tangorpro'. In the same Twitter thread, Wojciechowsk also shared the camera specifications of Google's purported foldable phone.

According to Wojciechowsk, the foldable phone codenamed ‘Felix' from Google will feature a triple rear camera setup. The handset is said to sport an IMX787 primary senor, an IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and a S5K3J1 telephoto lens. On the inner display, it is said to feature an IMX355 sensor. On the outer display, the phone could sport an S5k3J1 telephoto selfie camera.

Wojciechowsk further added that the high-end tablet form Google, codenamed ‘T6Pro' or ‘tangorpro' is still under development, and the code doesn't hint towards any changes to be tablet. According to an earlier report, Google's ‘Pipit' foldable phone was spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

The ‘Pipit' handset was tipped to feature a Tensor SoC. Wojciechowsk believes that ‘Felix' is a different foldable smartphone that the previously spotted ‘Pipit'. The developer also said that the Tensor SoC for the rumoured foldable smartphone would be outdated by the time it is launched. According to another report, Google's foldable phone is tipped to be called the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Felix, Google T6Pro, Google Pipit, Google Pixel Notepad, Google Pixel Fold
WhatsApp for iOS May Get Option to View Messages by Date: Report


