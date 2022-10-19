Google Doubling Down on Investment in Its Own Hardware: Report

Google Pixel 7 series powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC was unveiled recently and the search giant is looking to bet high on its Pixel devices. Now, a new report claims that Google is planning to “double down” on Pixel phones and its own hardware. On the backdrop of Samsung's falling numbers, the tech giant is reportedly moving product development and software engineering staff who work on services for non-Google devices to work on Google-branded devices. The move could reduce the scale of support for partners including Samsung. Google could develop Google services for premium android smartphone makers such as Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi.

Google's biggest Android partner Samsung is losing customers to Apple in mature markets and the search giant is reportedly concerned about the South Korean company's falling numbers and its impact on Google's mobile ad business. Google's search executive, Sissie Hsiao reportedly confirmed to the publication that CEO Sundar Pichai believes that the company making its own devices “best positions the company to be protected” from market shifts in the mobile market.

The report citing an internal document state that Google's recent decision to remove Google Assistant support on some Wear OS smartwatches as well as reducing support for Assistant features such as Driving Mode were part of this shift within the company.

Google has reportedly singled out Samsung and Chinese brands OnePlus and Xiaomi as premium Android phone partners for which it should develop the best Google services. However, other mobile phone manufacturers may not get the same level of attention.

