Technology News
loading

Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK

Will make the Android app experience seamless across devices.

By Sheldon Pinto |  Updated: 29 August 2022 14:31 IST
Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK

Placing group food orders could get easier with Google’s new cross-device SDK

Highlights
  • Google has rolled out a new cross-device SDK
  • The SDK lets Android apps communicate better across device types
  • It has handoff-like features and can share the app experience with others

Google has introduced a new cross-device software development kit (SDK), which it claims will allow Android apps to communicate better between different device types. While Google's current aim is to get developers into adopting the new SDK in their apps for cross-communication between Android devices, the next step is to move to non-Android phones, tablets, and more. The cross-device SDK for app developers is currently available along with a Developer Preview for Android phones and tablets.

In a blog post Google explained that its new cross-device SDK will let apps installed on different types of Android devices talk and communicate better by using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ultra-wideband. The SDK would let apps discover nearby devices, hand-shake with secure connections, and transfer and extend an application's user experience to other devices.

When implemented by app developers, this would basically let a user start a task on one device and seamlessly continue on another. Like continuing to read an ebook on your phone at the very page you stopped reading it on your tablet. The new SDK would also reduce the need to keep an app running in the background as it also lets one device share an app's current state with the same app on another device.

Another simpler example would be letting multiple people on a group order food by just sharing the order with them on the same app. So those in the group can simply place their order from their device (tablet, phone etc.) instead of needing to pass on a phone to everyone physically. The new SDK could also let users share specific map locations from their devices with a vehicle's navigation system, basically making the UI experience seamless.

The cross-platform SDK was announced at Google I/O 2022 in its Multi-device development session and was meant to reduce the additional effort needed by developers with regards to device discovery, authentication, and connection protocols and help them focus on building better app experiences instead. The cross-device SDK for app developers is available with a Developer Preview for Android phones and tablets. Google will add other types of Android devices(like smartwatches, TVs etc.) and non-Android OSs (like iOS or iPadOS) later.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Software, Smartphone, Tablet, smartwatch, Smarttv
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
MSI Stealth GS77: Experience Top-Notch Performance With Portability

Related Stories

Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  6. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Precise Location: Viral Posts Spreading Misinformation Lead to Meme-Fest, Company Clarifies
  2. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Netflix Unveils First Look at Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal Movie
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Launch Globally, Hints Company CEO: All Details
  4. Fantastic Four Finds Director in WandaVision's Matt Shakman, Exits Star Trek 4: Report
  5. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G Connectivity in India by October, Plans Full Coverage by 2023 End
  6. CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal Says EDs Raids Weren't About Money Laundering Probe
  7. Google Aims to Make Android Apps Work Better Across Devices With New Cross-Device SDK
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped
  9. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.