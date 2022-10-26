Technology News
loading

Google Ordered by CCI to Allow Third-Party Payments, Adopt 8 Remedies in 3 Months

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google used its "dominant position" to force app developers to use its in-app payment system.

By Reuters |  Updated: 26 October 2022 10:46 IST
Google Ordered by CCI to Allow Third-Party Payments, Adopt 8 Remedies in 3 Months

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google charges commissions of up to 30 percent on purchases made within an app

Highlights
  • Google facing separate probe into its conduct in Indian smart TV market
  • Google has faced criticism globally, including in South Korea
  • Google's Android powers 97 percent of India's 600 million smartphones

Alphabet's Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the country's antitrust body said on Tuesday, as it fined the US giant $113 (roughly Rs. 932 crore) million for anti-competitive practices.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google used its "dominant position" to force app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting the sale of in-app digital goods is a key means for developers to monetize their work.

The CCI's move is the latest setback for Google in one of its priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million (roughly Rs. 1,336 crore) by the watchdog on Thursday for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system, and was asked to change its approach to its Android platform.

The US giant can appeal the orders in an Indian tribunal.

Other than the fine, Google was asked to adopt 8 remedies or operations adjustments within three months, including not restricting "app developers from using any third-party billing/ payment processing services, either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps," the 199-page CCI order said.

Google should ensure complete transparency in communicating with app developers and details about service fees charged, the CCI order added.

The order would come as a major relief for Indian startups and smaller companies that have long objected to Google's policy of mandatorily imposing the use of its own payments system on app developers.

The investigation into Google's payment ecosystem was started in 2020, after an antitrust case was filed against Google. The watchdog kept the identity of the complainant confidential on his request.

Naval Chopra, an antitrust partner at India's Shardul Amarchand law firm which represented that complainant, told Reuters Tuesday that CCI's order will help ensure healthy competition and reduce costs for app developers.

"The CCI order directing Google to allow alternate payment processing systems will remove the artificial barrier that Google had erected," Chopra said, declining to disclose the name of the complainant for whom he had filed the case.

The search engine giant is also facing a separate probe into its business conduct in the Indian smart TV market.

It had called CCI's Thursday move "a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses", adding it will review the order and decide next steps.

Google has faced criticism globally, including in South Korea, for mandating software developers using its app store to use a proprietary in-app payment system that charges commissions of up to 30 percent on purchases made within an app. Of late, Google has begun to allow alternative payment systems in more countries.

Google's Android operating system powers 97 percent of India's 600 million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

"Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India's digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps," a Google spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, India
Elon Musk Said to Inform Co-Investors That He Plans to Close Twitter Deal by Friday
Spotify Active Users Rose to 465 Million in Q3 2022, Says Profit Margins Squeezed by Slow Advertising Growth

Related Stories

Google Ordered by CCI to Allow Third-Party Payments, Adopt 8 Remedies in 3 Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  5. Google Pixel G10 Display Details Tipped, Similar to Pixel 7 Pro
  6. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  7. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  8. Realme 10 Series Specifications Surface Again, Tipped to Launch in November
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Get 200-Megapixel Samsung HPX Main Camera
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  2. Automakers Plan to Double Spending on EVs, Batteries to $1.2 Trillion by 2030, Analysis Reveals
  3. Shutterstock to Gain DALL-E 2 Integration With OpenAI Partnership, to Sell AI-Generated Stock Imagery
  4. Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e
  5. Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series
  6. Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report
  7. Crypto Seen as Viable Retirement Plan by Nearly 50 Percent Millennials, Gen Zs in US: Report
  8. Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word
  9. Meta Slams Apple Over Latest Ad Policy, Says iPhone Maker 'Undercutting Others' in Digital Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.