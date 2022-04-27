Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google to Reportedly Detail Changes of Pixel Feature Drop Updates With Tour of New Features

Google to Reportedly Detail Changes of Pixel Feature Drop Updates With Tour of New Features

The new Google feature tour is expected to be released with the next major Play Store upgrade.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 27 April 2022 13:11 IST
Google to Reportedly Detail Changes of Pixel Feature Drop Updates With Tour of New Features

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mishaal Rahman

Google's tour will include glimpse of all latest features added to Google apps

Highlights
  • The feature may release with the next major Play Store upgrade
  • A lot of users have already received the feature on their phone
  • Google introduces new features every three months for Pixel users

Google introduces quarterly updates for its Pixel owners in the form of Feature Drop. These updates bring in new features and and offer an improved experience for the users without the wait for a new Android version to rollout. The Pixel's future Feature Drops, with its latest update in March 2022, will not only bring new features but will also notify users about the changes, a report claims. Google's constant efforts to enhance the user experience will keep users updated about all new changes introduced in Pixel Feature Drops every three months.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Esperdev's Mishaal Rahman, who also shared screenshots to claim how Google plans to alert its users going forward. Google's tour to its users will include a glimpse of all latest features added to Google's suite of Android apps.

 

 

While the service hasn't rolled out globally yet, the screenshots shared by Rahman presents a quick tour of how Google plans to ensure the introduction of new updates with every Pixel Feature Drop. Users will be able to view the updates when they make the first access to Play Store soon after the update takes place.

However, a lot of Twitter users commented on the tweet to mention that this feature has existed for quite some time now. Sharing a screenshot of such claims, a user claimed to have first received such update on January 30 this year, soon after emoji hub introduced new icons for dog lovers and gift givers. While some users may have spotted these cards already, there has been no clarification on when the feature will roll out for all the existing users. It is expected to be introduced along with the next major Play Services upgrade.

Interestingly, Google also provides the option to skip through these cards if the user is not keen to read about the latest features. In its March's Pixel Feature Drop, Google updated night sight in Snapchat, live captions for calls, live translate and brought improvements to the recorder app, widgets, custom text stickers, and also added new wallpapers.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Android, Pixel Feature Drop
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected

Related Stories

Google to Reportedly Detail Changes of Pixel Feature Drop Updates With Tour of New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  6. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Phone That Looks Like OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on TENAA
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.