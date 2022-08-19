Google has reportedly started rolling out updates for its Camera apps on both Android and Wear OS. The Google Camera app for Pixel devices gets minor updates, but the Wear OS app, which basically functions like a remote control for Pixel owners, gets some big updates and a complete redesign from the previous version. The camera app on the Wear OS has been due for an update for a while now. Google is also expected to launch its new Pixel Watch, which will run the latest Wear OS, in the coming months.

The Google Camera app has now been updated to version 8.6 and according to a report by 9to5Google, the update is available for download via the Google Play Store. The app brings a complete redesign keeping in mind the new Material You guidelines and looks fresh and new compared to the previous version (8.1), which was stuck on the old Android Wear-era design.

There is now a hamburger icon located at the top inside a pill-shaped button, which upon tapping expands to reveal the flip camera and timer options. The shutter button has now moved to the bottom while the zoom controls are on the right side in the form of a slider. As per the report, the interface is still buggy, but the live previews while using the app as a remote look blurrier than the previous version.

While Google Camera app on Wear OS has received a design overhaul, the search giant has also rolled out an update for its Android app available on Pixel smartphones. As per another report by 9to5Google, there is a minor adjustment to the user interface, with the additional modes in the Modes tab of the camera interface being grouped into a bubble.

A bigger update is the availability of the Speech enhancement mode for the rear camera while recording video. The mode was earlier available only on the front-facing camera of the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6A smartphones and worked to filter out ambient noise (wind, traffic and crowds) while recording selfie videos at 1080p at 30 fps.

While it's nice to see Google update the Camera app on Wear OS, all eyes are on the upcoming Pixel Watch, which the company unveiled at the recent Google I/O alongside the Pixel 6a smartphone. When launched, it is expected to run on the Wear OS platform and will come with Fitbit integration for tracking physical activities. It will feature a circular display with curved glass protection and have a stainless-steel case. The smartwatch will also support Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. It can be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices as well.