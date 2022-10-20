Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 13 (Go Edition) With Material You Design for Entry Level Smartphones Announced by Google

Android 13 (Go Edition) With Material You Design for Entry-Level Smartphones Announced by Google

Customers can expect the first Android 13 (Go edition) smartphones to be launched in 2023.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022 14:59 IST
Android 13 (Go Edition) With Material You Design for Entry-Level Smartphones Announced by Google

Android 13 (Go edition) brings new features to entry-level smartphones.

Highlights
  • Android 13 (Go Edition) will use Google’s Play System updates
  • It brings the Google Discover feed to Go devices
  • Adds Material You design elements with customisable colour schemes

Android 13 (Go edition) was announced by Google as the latest version of its Android software for entry-level devices. The new version of Android Go was announced two months after the release of Android 13, and comes with interesting updates and new features for ‘Go devices'. One of the most important changes announced by Google is that Android 13 (Go edition) devices will receive Google Play System updates. Keeping in mind the limited hardware available on entry-level smartphones, it makes plenty of sense for software updates to happen via the Google Play Store, like they do on Google's Pixel-branded smartphones.

Support for Google Play System updates on these devices also ensures that devices remain updated regularly, without the need to go through a system update which can take up additional storage space. This also means that users will no longer need to wait for larger updates from manufacturers, as system components can be updated individually from time to time.

The next big addition with Android 13 (Go edition) is Material You. Google has finally decided on bringing in some Material You design elements to Go devices, letting users customise their devices in a way that is similar to what we currently have on Android 12 and Android 13-powered smartphones. Google states that users will be able to customise their phone's colour scheme to coordinate with the selected wallpaper. Users will get four corresponding colour schemes to choose from which get applied to the toggles in the notification bar, settings app, keyboard and so on. While it's nice to have Material You trickle down into entry-level smartphones. Google has yet to make it clear about how the design feature would impact minimal hardware requirements for such devices.

Also making it to Android 13 (Go edition) devices is Google's Discover feed, which will be available upon swiping right from the home screen just like it is on regular Android-powered smartphones. Google in its blog post, also mentions other Android 13 features like Notifications Permissions, App Language Preferences and more.

Google claims there are 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. The internet company mentions that devices running Android 13 (Go edition) out-of-the-box will be launched in 2023. Xiaomi recently announced its Redmi A1+ in India, which is powered by Google's Android 12 (Go edition). It's competitively priced from Rs 6,999, and offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with the base variant. The device has a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and also adds a fingerprint reader which is not available on the standard Redmi A1 model.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi A1+

Redmi A1+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1600x700 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Google, Android 13 Go edition
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple Only Firm to See Growth in Smartphone Market in Q3 Despite Fall in Sales: Canalys

Related Stories

Android 13 (Go Edition) With Material You Design for Entry-Level Smartphones Announced by Google
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Suggest iPhone XR Design, Large Display
  2. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With Up to 11 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  6. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  9. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises
#Latest Stories
  1. JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. WazirX Founder-Led Lay-1 Blockchain Startup Shardeum Closes $18.2 Million Seed Funding Round
  3. Silent Hill F, 2 Remake, Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced: All Details
  4. Paytm Deployed 1 Million Payment-Based Devices in July-September Quarter: Details
  5. Flipkart Partners eDAO, Polygon to Launch 'Flipverse' Metaverse Shopping Experience
  6. Nokia Q3 Operating Profits Below Expectations Amid Strong Demand From Phone Makers, India 5G Rollout
  7. Motorola Razr 2023 Models Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display
  8. Honor Play 40 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Robotic Titanium Exoskeleton Gives Wheelchair-Bound Children the Ability to Walk
  10. Mephisto: Sacha Baron Cohen Said to Join MCU as Demon Lord in Ironheart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.