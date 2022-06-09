Global smartphone AP (Application Processor)/SoC (System on Chip) chipset and baseband revenues are up 23 percent YoY in Q1 2022 with Qualcomm leading the market, according to Counterpoint Research. Qualcomm has a 44 percent share while Apple has a 26 percent share of the total global smartphone SoC and baseband revenues, thus taking the second position. MediaTek, Samsung Exynos, and Unisoc are in the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. The research also mentioned that the 5G SoC and baseband revenues grew 36 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

As per the latest research from Counterpoint's Foundry and AP/SoC service, the global smartphone AP(Application Processor)/SoC (System on Chip) chipset and baseband revenues have grown 23 percent YoY in the first quarter of 2022 driven by the global premium and mid-tier 5G portfolio. As mentioned earlier, Qualcomm led the market with 44 percent share and revenue growth of 56 percent YoY in Q1 2022. It was followed by Apple with a 26 percent share. The sales of discrete basebands have contributed up to a quarter of Qualcomm's smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues this time, as per the report.

MediaTek with a 19 percent share came third, while Samsung Exynos, and Unisoc came in the fourth and fifth positions with 7 percent and 3 percent market shares, respectively.

Photo Credit: Counterpoint

The research also indicated that Samsung's shipment volume increased in Q1 2022 due to the launch of Exynos 1280. However, despite some positive indicators, Samsung Exynos' share declined in Q1 2022 due to losing share to Qualcomm in the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

The Counterpoint research said that a larger part of the revenue of the Unisoc is driven by its 4G AP/SoCs, which have grown significantly over the past years.

Speaking on the occasion, Dale Gai, Research Director, Counterpoint, said, “Qualcomm leads the smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues with 44 percent share. The revenue grew 56 percent YoY in Q1 2022, driven by the higher premium mix which has led to growth in the ASPs. Qualcomm is also providing the discrete baseband shipments to Apple and Qualcomm's own AP, which contribute to around a quarter of Qualcomm's smartphone AP/SoC and baseband revenues.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the growth in MediaTek's performance, Parv Sharma, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint said, “MediaTek's revenues grew 29 percent YoY in Q1 2022, reaching a 19 percent share in global AP/SoC and baseband revenues. MediaTek has dominated the volume shipments for 5G mid-tier smartphones and 4G smartphones. The penetration of 5G is growing continuously and this is helping drive higher revenues for MediaTek. It has also entered the premium 5G segment for the first time with its Dimensity 9000, and this chip, together with the Dimensity 8000, has added impetus to its overall revenues.”