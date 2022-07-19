Global smartphone shipments fell 9 percent in Q2 2022, according to a report by market analyst firm Canalys. Samsung took first place with a 21 percent market share with its A series handset supply. Apple came in second with a 17 percent share in the market with the iPhone 13 staying high in demand. Chinese brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi dealt with declines of 10 percent, 9 percent, and 14 percent in market share, respectively. According to the firm, the waning demand was due to economic headwinds and regional uncertainty.

According to a report by Canalys, smartphone shipments for the second quarter of the year declined by 9 percent on a year-over-year basis. As mentioned earlier, by strengthening the supply of its low-end A series handsets, Samsung took first place with 21 percent of the market share as compared to 18 percent in Q1 2021. The iPhone 13 also remained in high demand, bringing Apple to second place with a 17 percent of the market share, up from 14 percent a year ago.

The report indicated that Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are continuing to struggle in China. The market share of Oppo fell from 11 percent to 10 percent, while Vivo's share went down from 10 percent to 9 percent and Xiaomi's market share also dropped from 17 percent to 14 percent.

“Economic headwinds, sluggish demand, and inventory pileup have resulted in vendors rapidly reassessing their portfolio strategies for the rest of 2022. The oversupplied mid-range is an exposed segment for vendors to focus on adjusting new launches, as budget-constrained consumers shift their device purchases toward the lower end,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde talking about the data.

To recall, as per a recent report by Counterpoint, the 'Made in India' smartphone shipments have seen a 7 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022. The smartphone shipments in the market had crossed over 48 million units, according to the report.