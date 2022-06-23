Technology News
Gionee P50 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications

Gionee P50 Pro is listed with a price tag of CNY 659 (roughly Rs. 7,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 June 2022 18:42 IST
Gionee P50 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Jd.com

Gionee P50 Pro features 6.51-inch full-HD display

Highlights
  • Gionee P50 Pro is offered in three colour options
  • It packs up to 6GB of RAM
  • There is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor on Gionee P50 Pro

Gionee P50 Pro has been launched in China. Offered in three different colour options, the latest Gionee smartphone has a rear camera design similar to Huawei P50 Pro. Like the iPhone models, it also features a wide notch for the selfie camera. The Gionee P50 Pro comes in three configurations with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features 13-megapixel rear camera unit and supports face unlock for security. The Gionee P50 Pro also packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Gionee P50 Pro price, availability

The official China website of Gionee doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Gionee P50 Pro. It is currently listed on Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. As per the website, the Gionee P50 Pro costs CNY 659 (roughly Rs. 7,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 739 (roughly Rs. 8,600), while the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 759 (roughly Rs. 8,800). It is offered in three colour options — Bright Black, Crystal, and Dark Blue.

Gionee P50 Pro specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM Gionee P50 Pro features a 6.517-inch full-HD display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a wide notch, similar to Apple iPhone 13, to house the selfie camera. The handset is powered by an unknown multi-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, Gionee P50 Pro features 13-megapixel primary sensor arranged in the capsule-like rear camera modules, identical to what we have seen on Huawei P50 Pro. The rear camera unit supports a range of camera modes including HD night shot, macro shot, and portrait beauty lense among others. For selfies, it features a 5-megapixel sensor. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C. The Gionee P50 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and the phone supports an AI (artificial intelligence) backed face unlock feature. Besides, it measures 165x77.3x8.9mm and weighs 211 grams.

Gionee P50 Pro

Gionee P50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android
