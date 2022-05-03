Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live for everyone, one day after offering early access to the Plus members. The six-day sale brings deals on mobile phones, home appliances, and other electronics items. Flipkart has also tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases using the bank's credit cards and EMI transactions. The sale brings no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products as well. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will go on till May 8.

We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best offers on mobile phones, electronics

Vivo Y53s

The Vivo Y53s is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,490) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. Customers can swap an old smartphone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 14,000 on the Vivo Y53s. Furthermore, the sale offers up to Rs. 1,000 discounts for customers paying via SBI credit card or EMI transactions. The Vivo Y53s features 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,490)

Redmi Note 10T

The Redmi Note 10T 5G price starts at Rs. 13,999 in the Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Flipkart is giving up to Rs. 1,000 off to customers using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Similarly, customers can get an exchange discount for getting the new Xiaomi phone in exchange for their old model. The Redmi Note 10T 5G features 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It has triple rear cameras and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999

Mi TV 5X

Mi TV 5X 50-inch model is listed with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 during the Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022. The model was launched for Rs. 41,999. Paying with an SBI credit card will fetch you a 10 percent instant discount. Customers paying via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions can avail of Rs. 4,000 discounts. Interested customers can also exchange an old TV and get up to Rs. 17,000 off as an additional instant discount on the purchase. The Mi TV 5X comes with 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a 4K resolution display and it packs 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 is listed in the Flipkart Big Saving Days with an initial price tag of Rs. 10,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 12,499. The Android-based smartphone is also eligible for an exchange offer of a maximum of Rs. 9,800. Customers paying via SBI credit card and EMI transactions will get an additional 10 percent instant discount. The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and sports a 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,499)

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Xiaomi's Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robotic vacuum cleaner is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. Customers can avail of an additional up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for payments using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering Rs. 2,000 off on purchases via the HDFC bank cards and EMIs. The no-cost EMIs start at Rs. 3,334 per month. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 2,500. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function and has a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation. The MI Robot Vacuum-Mop P packs 12 high-precision sensors and supports remote operations through the Mi Home app.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Hisense 55A71F 55-inch

The Hisense 55A71F 55-inch smart TV is listed with a starting price of Rs. 35,149 (MRP Rs. 59,990) during the Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The Android smart TV also includes a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,000 and a 10 percent discount for purchases using SBI credit and EMI transactions. The Hisense 55A71F smart Tv comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,149 (MRP Rs. 59,990)

LG 43-inch full-HD LED Smart TV (43LM5650PTA)

The ongoing Flipkart sale brings the LG 43-inch full-HD LED smart TV (43LM5650PTA) at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999). Flipkart is also giving a maximum Rs. 1,500 additional discount for purchases using SBI credit cards. There is also a five percent discount for purchases using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. The LG 43-inch full-HD LED smart TV packs 20W speakers with DTS Virtual:X support and features a 60Hz refresh rate display.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999)

To check out all the deals, head to Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.