Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale starting May 3, the company has revealed on its website. The sale will be live until May 8, and customers will have access to discounts and offers on smartphones, accessories, consumer electronics, and more. Flipkart Plus members will have access to these deals before other customers — as is the case with most sales on Flipkart, which means they can already access the deals on various products. The sale will bring discounts on handsets like the Redmi Note 10T 5G, the Samsung Galaxy F22, the Vivo Y53s, the Realme 9i, the Moto G31, and many other smartphones, as well as smart TVs, accessories and other electronics.

Ahead of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that begins at 12am (midnight) on May 3, the company has shared details of various deals that will be available to customers on the website. Shoppers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering discounts on smart TVs as well as other consumer electronics during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Meanwhile, customers will also have access to the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3 that will go on sale for the first time on May 4, during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Customers can also check several offers on smartphones and other electronics during the upcoming Amazon Summer Sale 2022 that begins on May 4.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones and electronics you can get during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale today if you're a Flipkart Plus member and from midnight tonight for everyone else.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals and offers on mobile phones and electronics

Moto G60

Flipkart is offering a discount on the Moto G60 smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 15,999 down from the listed price of Rs. 21,999. Customers can also avail of up to Rs. 13,000 with exchange offers, according to the smartphone's listing on Flipkart. The Moto G60 (Review) is equipped with a Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and sports a 6.8-inch LCD display, a 108-megapixel triple camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Realme 9i

The Realme 9i is currently listed at Rs. 12,999 on Flipkart, which is lower than the listed price of Rs. 15,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 11,550 off with exchange offers, according to the product listing. The Realme 9i (Review) runs on Android 11 and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch LED display and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, with a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X (50-inch)

Flipkart is selling the Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV at Rs. 39,999 which is lower than the MRP of Rs. 59,999. Meanwhile, the TV's listing also reveals that customers can also exchange their existing smart TV for up to Rs. 11,000 off. The Xiaomi TV 5X 50-inch 4K LED TV (Review) sports a 50-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED display, and is powered by a quad core chipset along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android TV 10 and comes with Google Play store support.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Realme Smart TV (32-inch)

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch is currently priced at Rs. 14,999, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can avail of Rs. 11,000 off with exchange offers on the smart TV's listing on Flipkart. The Realme Smart TV 32-inch (Review) sports a 32-inch HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) LED display, is powered by a quad core MediaTek MSD6683 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage, and is equipped with quad 24W speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

