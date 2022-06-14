Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 went live last week on June 11 and will last until Friday, June 17. This sale brings limited-time discounts and offers on smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, and more. There is up to 10 percent instant discount available for Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank card holders. In addition, there is a chance of getting up to 10 percent cashback on payments made using Paytm wallet or UPI.

Check out this list to find out some of the best deals available on smartphones on Flipkart's End of Season Sale 2022.

Apple iPhone 12

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs. 53,999 for the 64GB storage variant. There is also a no-cost EMI offer available via ZestMoney. This smartphone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip coupled with a next-generation Neural Engine Processor. The iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display protected by a Ceramic Shield. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

If you are looking for a mid-ranger with great performance, then the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. A special exchange offer can also provide an additional discount of Rs. 14,500. The Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,499 (MRP Rs. 38,990)

Motorola G60

The Motorola G60 is currently priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 12,500. This smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. For optics, the Motorola G60 features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Vivo T1 44W

The Vivo T1 44W is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There are exchange and no-cost EMI offers available on this handset. It has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor. It also packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo T1 44W runs on Android 12 with a Funtouch OS 12 skin on top.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Redmi Note 10S

This Flipkart sale has brought down the price of the Redmi Note 10S to Rs. 12,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Customers can also get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on a non-EMI purchase made via ICICI Bank credit cards. The Redmi Note 10S is a gaming smartphone that is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 SoC. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Oppo K10

The Oppo K10 is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 16,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The exchange offer can provide an additional price cut of up to Rs. 12,500. Furthermore, Bank of Baroda card holders get instant Rs. 1,750 discount on credit card purchases. This smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Samsung Galaxy F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is on sale at Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The additional exchange offer can provide up to Rs. 11,750 discount. This Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. There is a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.