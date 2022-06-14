Technology News
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today

Popular handsets like the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G have gone on sale.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 June 2022 17:12 IST
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart is selling the Apple iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs. 53,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 will last until Friday, June 17
  • There is up to Rs. 14,500 exchange offer available on the Galaxy A53 5G
  • The Motorola G60 has its price reduced to Rs. 14,999

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 went live last week on June 11 and will last until Friday, June 17. This sale brings limited-time discounts and offers on smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, and more. There is up to 10 percent instant discount available for Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank card holders. In addition, there is a chance of getting up to 10 percent cashback on payments made using Paytm wallet or UPI.

Check out this list to find out some of the best deals available on smartphones on Flipkart's End of Season Sale 2022.

Apple iPhone 12

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs. 53,999 for the 64GB storage variant. There is also a no-cost EMI offer available via ZestMoney. This smartphone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip coupled with a next-generation Neural Engine Processor. The iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display protected by a Ceramic Shield. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

 

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

If you are looking for a mid-ranger with great performance, then the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. A special exchange offer can also provide an additional discount of Rs. 14,500. The Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,499 (MRP Rs. 38,990)

 

Motorola G60

The Motorola G60 is currently priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 12,500. This smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. For optics, the Motorola G60 features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

 

Vivo T1 44W

The Vivo T1 44W is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There are exchange and no-cost EMI offers available on this handset. It has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor. It also packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo T1 44W runs on Android 12 with a Funtouch OS 12 skin on top.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

 

Redmi Note 10S

This Flipkart sale has brought down the price of the Redmi Note 10S to Rs. 12,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Customers can also get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on a non-EMI purchase made via ICICI Bank credit cards. The Redmi Note 10S is a gaming smartphone that is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 SoC. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

 

Oppo K10

The Oppo K10 is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 16,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The exchange offer can provide an additional price cut of up to Rs. 12,500. Furthermore, Bank of Baroda card holders get instant Rs. 1,750 discount on credit card purchases. This smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

 

Samsung Galaxy F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is on sale at Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The additional exchange offer can provide up to Rs. 11,750 discount. This Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. There is a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

 
Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • IP67 rating
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera
  • Weak low-light video recording
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz display refresh rate
  • Clean software
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • Bulky and unwieldy
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Motorola Moto G60 review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Vivo T1 44W

Vivo T1 44W

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo K10

Oppo K10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP54 rated
  • Decent build quality and design
  • Fluid and bright display
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Weak video recording performance
  • Software not up to date
Read detailed Oppo K10 review
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good Super AMOLED display
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Slow charging using provided charger
  • Poor gaming performance
  • Low light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F22 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022, Flipkart EoSS 2022, Flipkart sale, Flipkart Deals, Flipkart
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
