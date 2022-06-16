Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 is live, with deals, discounts, and offers on a range of gadgets. The Flipkart sale, which ends on June 17, brings smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers, among others at discounted prices. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts on a list of devices available through the online marketplace. Further, customers can avail cashbacks on transactions made via Paytm Wallet. Flipkart also offers faster delivery options to customers purchasing discounted devices through its ongoing sale.

Here, we cover a list of best deals and offers that you can get through the Flipkart End of Season Sale today under Rs. 5,000.

Noise ColorFit Caliber

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, Noise ColorFit Caliber is available at Rs. 1,999. Customers purchasing the smartwatch using the Paytm wallet can get a Rs. 40 cashback. The Noise ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch touch-supported display and comes with an IP68-certified build that has dust and water resistance. The smartwatch also carries up to 60 sports modes and includes body temperature measurement. Additionally, it has SpO2 and heart rate monitoring support.

Realme Watch 2

The Realme Watch 2 is available during the Flipkart End of Season Sale at Rs. 2,999. It can also be picked with a Rs. 40 cashback when purchasing through the Paytm wallet. The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch colour display and includes SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and heart rate tracking. It carries 90 sports modes and a list of preloaded watch faces.

Nothing Ear 1

Flipkart is selling the Nothing Ear 1 at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999. The online marketplace is also offering an additional 10 percent discount to customers making the purchase using an Axis Bank credit card. The TWS earbuds come with features including a transparent design and active noise cancellation (ANC). There is also wireless charging support. Further, the earbuds are touted to deliver up to 34 hours of usage.

Realme Buds Q2

The Realme Buds Q2 are available through Flipkart at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earbuds also come with an additional 10 percent discount for customers using an Axis Bank credit card. In terms of features, the Realme Buds Q2 come with Bluetooth 5.2 and have ANC support. The earbuds also include an IPX5 water-resistant build and have 88ms latency. The Realme Buds Q2 come with up to 28 hours of battery life.

JBL by Harman Tune 700BT

The Flipkart sale is offering the JBL by Harman Tune 700BT at a discounted price of Rs. 3,900. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent on a transaction made using an Axis Bank credit card. The JBL by Harman Tune 700BT have been claimed to offer upto 27 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones also include Bluetooth v4.2 and support multipoint connectivity. Moreover, there is support for wired connectivity through an inbuilt 3.5mm jack.

Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank

Flipkart is selling the Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank with a discounted price tag of Rs. 2,499. The power bank is also available with a 10 percent discount on an Axis Bank credit card. The Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank comes with 18W fast charging and has Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 support. The power bank carries two USB ports for output and a USB Type-C and a micro-USB port for input.

JBL Flip Essential

The JBL Flip Essential is available through Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999. The online marketplace is also offering a 10 percent discount to customers making the purchase using an Axis Bank credit card. The JBL Flip Essential comes with 10 hours of battery life and has an IPX7 water-resistant build. The Bluetooth speaker includes dual external passive bass radiators and has Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity.

