Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Offers on Smartwatches, TWS Earbuds, and Other Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Offers on Smartwatches, TWS Earbuds, and Other Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000

From Nothing Ear 1 earbuds to Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch, Flipkart is selling some exciting gadgets at discounted prices.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2022 12:21 IST
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Offers on Smartwatches, TWS Earbuds, and Other Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Nothing

Flipkart is selling the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds at Rs. 4,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart End of Season Sale brings Realme Watch 2 at Rs. 2,999
  • The Flipkart sale offers discounts on JBL Essential Bluetooth speaker
  • Flipkart is hosting the online sale until June 17

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 is live, with deals, discounts, and offers on a range of gadgets. The Flipkart sale, which ends on June 17, brings smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers, among others at discounted prices. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts on a list of devices available through the online marketplace. Further, customers can avail cashbacks on transactions made via Paytm Wallet. Flipkart also offers faster delivery options to customers purchasing discounted devices through its ongoing sale.

Here, we cover a list of best deals and offers that you can get through the Flipkart End of Season Sale today under Rs. 5,000.

Noise ColorFit Caliber

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, Noise ColorFit Caliber is available at Rs. 1,999. Customers purchasing the smartwatch using the Paytm wallet can get a Rs. 40 cashback. The Noise ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch touch-supported display and comes with an IP68-certified build that has dust and water resistance. The smartwatch also carries up to 60 sports modes and includes body temperature measurement. Additionally, it has SpO2 and heart rate monitoring support.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

 

Realme Watch 2

The Realme Watch 2 is available during the Flipkart End of Season Sale at Rs. 2,999. It can also be picked with a Rs. 40 cashback when purchasing through the Paytm wallet. The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch colour display and includes SpO2 blood oxygen monitor and heart rate tracking. It carries 90 sports modes and a list of preloaded watch faces.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

 

Nothing Ear 1

Flipkart is selling the Nothing Ear 1 at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999. The online marketplace is also offering an additional 10 percent discount to customers making the purchase using an Axis Bank credit card. The TWS earbuds come with features including a transparent design and active noise cancellation (ANC). There is also wireless charging support. Further, the earbuds are touted to deliver up to 34 hours of usage.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

 

Realme Buds Q2

The Realme Buds Q2 are available through Flipkart at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earbuds also come with an additional 10 percent discount for customers using an Axis Bank credit card. In terms of features, the Realme Buds Q2 come with Bluetooth 5.2 and have ANC support. The earbuds also include an IPX5 water-resistant build and have 88ms latency. The Realme Buds Q2 come with up to 28 hours of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

 

JBL by Harman Tune 700BT

The Flipkart sale is offering the JBL by Harman Tune 700BT at a discounted price of Rs. 3,900. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent on a transaction made using an Axis Bank credit card. The JBL by Harman Tune 700BT have been claimed to offer upto 27 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones also include Bluetooth v4.2 and support multipoint connectivity. Moreover, there is support for wired connectivity through an inbuilt 3.5mm jack.

Buy now at Rs. 3,900 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

 

Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank

Flipkart is selling the Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank with a discounted price tag of Rs. 2,499. The power bank is also available with a 10 percent discount on an Axis Bank credit card. The Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank comes with 18W fast charging and has Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 support. The power bank carries two USB ports for output and a USB Type-C and a micro-USB port for input.

Buy now at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

 

JBL Flip Essential

The JBL Flip Essential is available through Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999. The online marketplace is also offering a 10 percent discount to customers making the purchase using an Axis Bank credit card. The JBL Flip Essential comes with 10 hours of battery life and has an IPX7 water-resistant build. The Bluetooth speaker includes dual external passive bass radiators and has Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity.

Buy now at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

 
Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise ColorFit Caliber

Noise ColorFit Caliber

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Active noise cancellation for less than Rs. 2,500 
  • Excellent Realme Link app support 
  • Good looks 
  • Decent sound quality and battery life for the price
  • Bad
  • Narrow, closed soundstage 
  • Sounds shrill at high volumes 
  • Low-latency mode not very useful
Read detailed Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022, Flipkart End of Season Sale, Flipkart sale, Noise ColorFit Caliber, Realme Watch 2, Nothing Ear 1, Realme Buds Q2, JBL by Harman Tune 700BT, Mi Boost Pro 30000mAh Power Bank, JBL Flip Essential
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nothing Phone 1 Images, First-Look Video Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel

Related Stories

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Offers on Smartwatches, TWS Earbuds, and Other Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  6. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  9. Airtel Launches 20-Screen Multiplex in ‘Partynite’ Metaverse
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Said to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Josh Andrés Rivera cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Offers on Smartwatches, TWS Earbuds, and Other Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images, First-Look Video Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike With No Clutch
  5. DualSense Pro? Sony Set to Unveil New PlayStation 5 Pro Controller Soon: Report
  6. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Pre-Orders Start in India on June 17: Price, Specifications
  7. 5G Spectrum Services to Rollout in August-September: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Government to Introduce AI-Enabled Portal Bhavishya for Pensioners: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
  9. Tesla Reports Highest Automated Tech Vehicle Crashes in the US, Reveals NHTRA Report
  10. Ubisoft Teases September Event, to Announce the 'Future of Assassin’s Creed'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.