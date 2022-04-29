Technology News
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin From May 4 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones

Flipkart is offering an instant discount on various products for SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2022 18:41 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin From May 4 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Plus members will have access to deals 24 hours earlier than other customers

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end on May 9
  • The sale will bring offers on Vivo, Realme, Samsung and Infinix phones
  • Realme Pad Mini will go on sale at a discounted rate till May 9

Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale starting May 4. The online sale will be live until May 9, and customers can expect to see deals, discounts, and offers on smartphones and other consumer electronics during the sale. Offers on popular smartphones such as the Galaxy F12, the Realme C20, the Poco M3, and iPhone models have been teased by the company ahead of the sale next week. Flipkart Plus members will have access to deals 24 hours earlier than other customers, as is the case with most sales on the e-commerce platform. Meanwhile, shoppers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount for SBI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions, according to Flipkart.

The e-commerce website shared details of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on a microsite that shows a list of smartphones that will be discounted during the sale. Smartphones from Poco, Redmi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Infinix, and Moto will be sold at lower prices, according to Flipkart. As with previous sales, the upcoming Big Saving Days sale will also bring limited time deals for customers, available only at specific timings.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you can avail of when the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 begins on May 4.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals and offers on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy F22

Flipkart will sell the Samsung Galaxy F22 at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 during the sale, down from the listed price of Rs. 14,999. The discounted price will be inclusive of offers, according to Flipkart. The smartphone is currently on sale for Rs. 11,999 on the website. The Samsung Galaxy F22 (Review) is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and sports a 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro is being sold at Rs. 16,499, which is lower than the MRP of Rs. 19,999. According to Flipkart, the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 13,999 during the Big Saving Days sale, inclusive of offers. The handset runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco, powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC along with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Redmi Note 10s

Flipkart is currently selling the Redmi Note 10S at Rs. 13,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 16,999. During the upcoming Big Saving Days sale, the smartphone will be available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, which also includes offers, according to Flipkart. The Redmi Note 10S (Review) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and runs on a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s to go on sale

In addition to the smartphones listed above and other deals that will be revealed by the company ahead of the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Sale, the newly launched Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale for the first time on May 4, when the sale begins. Pricing starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 3 150W model is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. As part of the launch offer on May 4, customers can avail of a Rs. 7,000 instant discount via Flipkart on SBI debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions.

On May 2, the newly launched Realme Pad Mini will go on sale on Flipkart, along with the Realme Buds Q2s. Realme Pad Mini price in India begins at Rs. 10,999, while Realme Buds Q2s is priced at Rs. 1,999. Customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on the Realme Pad Mini until May 9, when the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good Super AMOLED display
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Slow charging using provided charger
  • Poor gaming performance
  • Low light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F22 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
