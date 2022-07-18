Technology News
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins July 23 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones, Speakers, More

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins July 23 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones, Speakers, More

Flipkart Big Saving Days deals, discounts, and offers will end on July 27.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 July 2022 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale likely to get bank offers as well

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to offer discounts on smartphones
  • There will be deals on Tablets and audio products
  • TVs will be available at a price starting from Rs. 20,749

Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale starting from July 23 and the online sale will be live until July 27. Customers can expect to see deals, discounts, and offers on smartphones as well as other consumer electronics such as headphones, speakers, and TVs during the sale. Offers on Oppo Reno 5 Pro, iPhone 11, Moto G31, and other smartphones have been teased by the e-commerce platform. While the company is yet to share details, it is expected that Flipkart Plus members will have access to deals earlier than other customers. There could be discounts on bank cards and EMI transactions as well.

The e-commerce website shared some information of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on a microsite that shows a few smartphones that will be discounted during the sale. Smartphones from Motorola, Apple, Vivo, and Oppo will be sold at discounted prices, according to Flipkart. The Flipkart sale will also bring limited time deals for customers, available only at specific timings.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale microsite also teases that there will be up to 70 percent off on electronic items such as headphones and speakers, up to 80 percent off on routers, mice, keyboards, up to 45 percent discount on tablets, and up to 65 percent off on smartwatches. The TVs will start at a price of Rs. 20,749 during the sale. There will be new deals at 12am, 8am, and 4pm everyday during the sale. Furthermore, there are early bird specials till July 19, 2am. Flipkart also says that the products will be available at their lowest price between 12pm and 10pm.

As far as discounts are concerned during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce site is yet to announce specific offers. It is expected that there will be some bank offers such as instant discounts on using credit and debit cards as well as on EMI transactions.

Amazon is also holding its Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 in India from July 23-24. The e-commerce platform has announced that it will bring over 30,000 new products during the 48-hour event.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Flipkart Big Saving Days, Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart, Amazon
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
