Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from April 12 With Deals, Discounts on Phones, Electronics

Flipkart is offering an instant discount on various products to customers using ICICI Bank credit cards.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2022 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers are already live for Flipkart Plus members

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end on April 14
  • The sale will bring offers on Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and Motorola phones
  • Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is also part of the upcoming Flipkart sale

Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale starting April 12. The online sale will be live until April 14, and is expected to bring deals, discounts, and offers on smartphones and other consumer electronics. Customers can avail of discounts on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Moto G31, among other offers. Meanwhile, Flipkart Plus members will have access to deals 12 hours earlier than other customers, and for them, the sale has already started. Shoppers can also avail of instant discounts for ICICI Bank customers, according to the e-commerce website. Recently launched smartphones from Realme and Motorola will also go on sale for the first time on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale.

Details of the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale were shared on a microsite, revealing various offers on brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix, and more. The Big Saving Days sale will also bring limited time deals for customers, which can be availed of at specific timings. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions, in addition to various discounts and exchange offers on smartphones during the sale.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you can get during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale today if you're a Flipkart Plus member, and from midnight tonight if you're not.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals and offers on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Flipkart is offering a discount on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 15,999 down from the listed price of Rs. 22,999. The microsite reveals the smartphone will be sold at a discounted rate of Rs. 14,249 during the sale. Customers can also pick up the handset at a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 for ICICI Bank credit card, credit and debit EMI transactions. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Review) is equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and sports a 6.6-inch LCD display and a 50-megapixel triple camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Redmi Note 10T 5G

One of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is being sold at Rs. 13,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 16,999. Flipkart is also offering a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card, credit and debit EMI transactions. The e-commerce site states that the handset will be sold at Rs. 10,999 during the sale. Customers can also avail of exchange offers to lower the price of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the Redmi Note 10T 5G (Review) features a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and is equipped with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Flipkart is offering the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is currently priced at Rs. 23,199, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 25,999. The smartphone is listed to go on sale at Rs. 19,499 during the sale, according to the microsite. Flipkart has not listed any exchange offers to lower the price of the handset. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Review) is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo Power charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,199 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is being sold at Rs. 14,999, down from the MRP of Rs. 16,999. According to Flipkart, the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 12,999 during the Big Saving Days sale. Customers can also exchange their smartphone to lower the price of the Poco M4 Pro 5G even further. The Poco M4 Pro 5G first went on sale in India in February, and the handset runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Flipkart is selling the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphone at Rs. 24,999 which is lower than the MRP of Rs. 27,999. The smartphone will be priced at Rs. 19,999 during the Big Saving Days sale, according to Flipkart's microsite. Customers can also avail of exchange offers while purchasing the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Review), which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999)

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Moto G22 to go on sale

In addition to the smartphones that will go on sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, three new smartphones — the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Realme 9 4G, and the Moto G22 will also go on sale for the first time. Customers can purchase the Realme GT 2 Pro on April 14 at 12pm, while the company's latest addition to the Realme 9 series, the Realme 9 4G, will be available for purchase starting tomorrow at 12pm. Meanwhile, the recently launched Moto G22 will go on sale for the first time on April 13 at 12pm, according to Flipkart.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Two years of promised OS updates
  • Decent SoC with sufficient 5G bands
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras, weak low-light performance
  • No bundled charger
  • Sluggish user experience with 4GB variant
  • Display has weak sunlight legibility
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F23 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 90Hz OLED display
  • IP52 rating
  • 5G ready, powerful SoC
  • Promised software updates
  • Ready For PC connectivity
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 20 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Saving Days, Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart Sale, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Moto G22
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter Still Hasn't Stopped Elon Musk Impersonators From Flourishing, Scamming

