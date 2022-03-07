Flipkart is hosting its Big Saving Days sale starting Saturday, March 12. The five-day online sale, which will be live until March 16, is touted to bring deals, discounts, and offers on various mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, cameras, and Bluetooth speakers. Devices including the iPad Air (2020), Lenovo Yoga Tab, and the Realme Watch 2 will get discounts during the sale. The Flipkart sale will also bring limited-period deals and offers to pick at specific timings. Additionally, the online marketplace will offer an instant discount on purchases for SBI card customers. The sale will also have early access specifically for Flipkart Plus members.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals and offers on mobile phones

As per the details available on a dedicated webpage, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale this time will bring deals and offers on various mobile phones from Apple, Realme, Poco, and Samsung. Customers using an SBI credit card will also get a 10 percent instant discount on a range of models. Additionally, we can expect Flipkart to offer various exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Flipkart has already created a separate teaser webpage to suggest that the forthcoming sale will bring discounts on budget, mid-range, and flagship phones. However, exact amount of discount and deal details are yet to be revealed.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discounts on electronic devices

In addition to phones, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is claimed to bring up to 80 percent discount on electronic devices. Smartwatches and wearables are teased to be available during the sale with up to 60 percent discount, while laptops will get up to 40 percent discount.

Some of the smartwatches that are set to receive discounts during the Flipkart sale include the Dizo Watch 2, Realme Watch 2, Fire-Bolt Ninja Pro Max, and the Amazfit Bip U, the e-commerce company confirmed.

The Flipkart sale is also teased to have smart and Bluetooth speakers as well as truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from companies including Realme and OnePlus with up to 80 percent discount.

The sale on Flipkart is teased to have some of the interesting deals on laptops from brands including Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. There will also be discounts and offers on DSLRs and mirrorless cameras and soundbars. Further, the Flipkart sale will offer up to 50 percent discount on computer accessories such as keyboards and mouse. There will be up to 45 percent discounts on tablets, the online marketplace has detailed through a separate webpage.

The iPad Air (2020), Lenovo Tab M8 2nd Gen, Realme Pad, and the Lenovo Yoga Tab will be amongst the tablet models getting discounts during Flipkart's next sale, the online marketplace revealed.

Data storage devices such as microSD cards, HDDs, and SSDs will also be available at a discount of up to 60 percent during the Flipkart sale later this week. Further, the sale will bring gaming accessories and titles with up to 80 percent discounts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.