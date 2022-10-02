Technology News
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Dates Announced: Everything You Can Expect

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 kicks off on October 5 this year.

By Harpreet Singh |  Updated: 2 October 2022 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's next big sale will start from October 5

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 promises big discounts on mobile phones
  • Flipkart's next big sale begins from October 5
  • HDFC Bank cardholders will be eligible for 10 percent extra discount

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 dates have been announced by the Walmart-owned company. Flipkart's next big festive season sale will kick off from October 5, and will be open until October 8. In case you missed Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale last month, the upcoming Big Dussehra Sale will be a good chance to grab similar discounts and bundled offers. Flipkart's sale will offer 10 percent instant discount to HDFC Bank cardholders alongside easy EMI offers for Flipkart Pay Later users.

When will Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 sale start?

As we mentioned above, Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale is scheduled to run from October 5 to October 8 this year. The festive season sale will open early for Flipkart Plus members on October 4.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: What to expect

Flipkart has started teasing some of the upcoming deals and offers ahead of its Dussehra-special sale. The sale promises to bring big discounts on bestselling mobile phones. Flipkart is also teasing discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics. TVs and home appliances will be sold at discounts prices worth up to 75 percent during the sale. You can also expect bundled payment and exchange offers during the upcoming Big Dussehra Sale 2022.

As for smartphones, Flipkart's sale will bring discounts on Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, and Motorola smartphones. For those looking to upgrade, the sale will include exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options as well. If you pay using Flipkart's buy-now-pay-later payment method, you'll be eligible for a gift voucher worth Rs. 500.

Flipkart will also bundle its mobile protection plans with select mobile phones, available at prices starting from Rs. 199 during the upcoming Big Dussehra Sale 2022. You can expect Flipkart to reveal discounted prices in the days leading up to its next festive season sale.

For those looking to buy electronics, Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will bring discounts and bundled offers on laptops, webcams, wearables, speakers, headphones, and other electronics. Flipkart's teaser page mentions discounts on tablets worth up to 50 percent during the sale. Flipkart is also teasing upcoming discounts on printers, monitors, projectors, and other accessories.

Stay glued to our updates as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals when the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart sale, Sale offers, Big Dussehra Sale, Flipkart
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Comment
