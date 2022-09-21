Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will kick off on September 22 for Plus members. The seven-day sale will bring discounts on various categories and will see new product launches. Flipkart will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones, tablets and accessories with additional no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts during the sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will open for everyone from September 23 and will continue until September 30. The e-commerce website has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of Paytm-based offers.

Several smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, Nothing, and Vivo have already announced that they will offer discounts and deals on their smartphones on Flipkart. The e-commerce website has already started revealing some of the major smartphone offers via a dedicated microsite. Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get on the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 13 series

Released in 2021, Apple's iPhone 13 will have a starting price of Rs. 49,990 or less (currently listed at Rs. 69,990) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Customers can also purchase the iPhone 13 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 89,990 or less(currently listed for Rs. 1,29,900). The price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at Rs. 99,990 or less (currently listed for Rs. 1,29,900). Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount.

iPhone 12 series

Apple's iPhone 12 mini will have a starting price of Rs. 39,990 or less during the upcoming sale, instead of the current listed cost of Rs. 55,359. Similarly, the price of the iPhone 11 will start at Rs. Rs. 29,990 or less, down from Rs. 43,900. These are effective prices after discounts and offers have been applied.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 sale, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be grabbed by paying Rs. 31,999 (including bank offers). At the time of writing, the handset is listed with a starting price of Rs. 34,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be priced at Rs. 59,999, down from the current rate of Rs. 69,999 during the upcoming sale by Flipkart. Samsung will offer the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for Rs. 10,999 after a cumulative discount. It is currently available on Flipkart with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,499

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, can be grabbed during the sale for Rs. 28,999 (including bank offers). The handset currently has a starting price tag of Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a will be available for a starting price of Rs. 27,699 after applying bank offers and discounts. The handset was unveiled in May this year at the Google I/O event and is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 43,999.

Poco M4 5G

Poco's Poco M4 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5 smartphones can be grabbed at discounted prices during the sale. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will get a discount of Rs. 1,500 and will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2022. Currently, it is listed at Rs. 15,499 on the e-commerce website.

Similarly, the price of Poco F4 5G will start at Rs. 21,999, down from the current listed price of Rs. 23,499 on Flipkart. The budget handset Poco M4 5G can be purchased starting at Rs. 9,749 during the sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 10,999.

In the upcoming Big Billion Day Sale, the Poco M4 Pro 5G can be purchased by paying just Rs. 11,499, instead of the current retail price of Rs. 12,999. The Poco M5 can be purchased with a starting price of Rs. 10,999. It is currently listed for Rs. 12,499.

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo's T-series smartphones will also be offered at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart sale. The Vivo T1 5G can be grabbed by paying Rs. 13,999, instead of the current price of Rs. 15,990. Meanwhile, the Vivo T1 Pro will be offered for Rs. 17,999 instead of the current price tag of 23,999 and the Vivo T1 44W will be on sale for Rs. 12,499, down from the original launch price of Rs. 14,499. The budget offering can be purchased by paying just Rs. 9,999, instead of the current retail price of Rs. 11,999. It is worth noting that these are the effective prices after discounts and offers have been applied.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge can be purchased for Rs. 19,999 during the sale. The price of the handset currently starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base model. The Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi 10, and Redmi 10 Prime are also listed to get price cuts during the sale.

With bank discounts, the Infinix Zero 5G smartphone can be purchased by paying Rs. 13,499 during the sale. It is currently available for Rs. 14,999.

Apart from flat discounts and payment offers, customers can make use of exchange offers to get additional discounts during the sale.

