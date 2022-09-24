Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Smartphone Offers

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using Axis and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 15:08 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Smartphone Offers

Photo Credit: Flipkart

iPhone 13 is now listed with a starting price of Rs. 57,990

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will conclude on September 30
  • Flipkart's sale also offers exchange and payment offers
  • There are discounts for purchases via select bank cards

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale has now entered its second day. The seven-day sale will bring discounts on various categories and will continue until September 30. The domestic e-commerce company is offering up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones during the festive sale with additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. Flipkart has joined hands with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions. Further, there are Paytm-based offers as well.

We've scanned through hundreds of deals on Flipkart's sales to list down the best offers on mobile phones.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale: Best smartphone offers

iPhone 13

Apple's iPhone 13 is currently listed with a starting price of Rs. 57,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale for the 128GB storage variant. It was earlier listed on Day 1 for Rs. 56,990. The iPhone 13 was unveiled in 2021 with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,900. Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of Rs. 16,900 on the iPhone 13. EMI options start from Rs. 1,982 per month. Customers can also purchase the iPhone 13 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 99,990. The price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,19,990.

Buy Now at: Rs. 57,990 (MRP 79,900)

iPhone 11

Apple's iPhone 11 is available with prices starting at Rs 35,990 for the 64GB storage model, down from Rs. 43,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal by up to Rs. 16,900 and an additional 10 percent discount to buyers who purchase through ICICI Bank cards.

Buy Now at: Rs. 35,990 (MRP 43,900)

Google Pixel 6a 

The Google Pixel 6a can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 34,199. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 9,800. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. The handset was unveiled in May this year at the Google I/O event and later launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 16,900.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,199 (MRP 43,900)

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 can be purchased during the sale for Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,900 on their purchase. The first smartphone from the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei originally had an initial price tag of Rs. 33,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Flipkart has listed Realme 9 Pro 5G for Rs. 16,999. The handset was launched in February with a starting price of Rs. 17,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 15,500. Also, Axis Bank and ICICI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and it includes a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Realme 9

The Realme 9 with 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant is available on Flipkart at Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 17,999) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,499 on the smartphone. It is also giving a discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card transactions. The smartphone was launched in India in April this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 17,999. It has 90Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Buy Now at: Rs. 15,499 (MRP 17,999)

Vivo T1 44W

Launched in May this year at Rs. 14,499, Vivo's T1 44W smartphone is available for a reduced price of Rs. 13,499 during the ongoing sale. It is listed with up to Rs. 12,850 exchange offer. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail up to 1,500 instant discount as well. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP 14,499)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo T1 44W

Vivo T1 44W

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Meesho Records Nearly 87.6 Lakh Orders on Day 1 of 5-Day Festive Sale

